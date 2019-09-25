Here is what you need to know.

1. The impeachment inquiry into Trump has rattled global markets and poses ‘a serious setback’ to resolving the trade war. Asian stocks all fell as uncertainty over trade war negotiations plagued markets.

2. Trump says Boris Johnson ‘isn’t going anywhere’ as the prime minister comes under growing pressure to resign. Johnson’s opponents on Tuesday lined up to call for his resignation after the UK Supreme Court ruled that he had broken the law by suspending parliament.

3. Google and other FAANG stocks saw $58 billion wiped from their market caps after Trump slammed the ‘immense power’ of big tech. The stocks are set to drop even more when the market opens on Wednesday.

4. Former Danske Bank Estonian head has been found dead by police. Danske Bank is under investigation in several countries, including the United States, Denmark, Britain and Estonia, over suspicious payments totalling €200 billion ($220 billion) moved through its tiny Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

5. Even after ousting Adam Neumann as CEO, WeWork could still go public this year – if it prices its IPO low enough. After indicating last week that it intended to press forward with its IPO in the near future, WeWork on Tuesday indicated it might be reconsidering that plan.

6. IKEA’s online sales surged 43% in the 12 months to the end of August, helping to drive overall retail sales at the world’s biggest furniture group. Retail sales – or sales of products and services at all 433 IKEA stores and online sites – came in at 41.3 billion euros ($45.4 billion), an increase of 6.5% from the previous fiscal year when accounted for in euros, it said in a statement.

7. Saudi Aramco has asked banks to submit proposals for a project finance loan of more than $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said to Reuters. The request to banks went in a few days after the September 14 attack on the two giant.

8. World stocks are tumbling on fears of a Trump impeachment inquiry. US stocks are set to fall with futures underlying the S&P 500 (-0.2%) and the Nasdaq (-0.3%) both down. Europe opened poorly with the DAX (-1.1%) and Euro Stoxx (-1.2%) falling sharply. Asia closed dropping, with the Nikkei (-0.4%), Shanghai Composite (-1.0%) and Hang Seng (1.3%) all sliding.

9. There are some interesting earnings out today. UK fashion retailer Boohoo.com and cruise ship firm Carnival release earnings through the day.

10. There is a stack of housing data on the docket today. Data on new home sales and mortgage applications will be out during the day.