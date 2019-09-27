Here is what you need to know.

1. Wall Street’s Democratic donors reportedly warned they’ll back Trump over Elizabeth Warren. Warren plans to break up the big banks, crack down on private equity, and regulate executive pay if she becomes president.

2. Confidence in Europe’s economy hits a 4-year low amid fears about Brexit and Trump’s trade war. Recently the European Central Bank delivered a rate cut to try and stimulate the economy.

3. The CEO of Airbus warns that Trump’s trade war with Europe is a ‘lose-lose game’ for both sides. Earlier this week it was reported that the EU was considering slapping the US with a $4 billion tariff hike on American goods.

4. Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency, to be launched by a Geneva-based association next year, is not intended to replace existing currencies, Libra Association Managing Director Bertrand Perez said on Friday. “We are not in the area of implementing any monetary policy with the (Libra) Reserve,” Perez said.

5. South Koreans are canceling vacations to Japan and boycotting its beer in a trade war more bitter than Trump’s feud with China. South Korea and Japan are in the middle of an unrelenting trade war, which has seen both sides curb vital exports and remove each other as preferred trading partners.

6. Goldman Sachs has lost another partner as CEO David Solomon continues a cull of its high ranking execs. Arun Dhar, a partner in the bank’s equities division in London, has left the firm, according to a person familiar with the move.

7. WeWork is reportedly halting all new lease agreements with property owners. Parent firm We Company postponed its initial public offering last week after investor scrutiny over widening losses and corporate governance.

8. Stocks are edging higher on Friday. US futures underlying the S&P 500 (+0.3%) and the Nasdaq (+0.4%) are rising. In Europe, the DAX (+0.9%) opened strongly, while Euro Stoxx 50 also rose (+0.4%). In Asia, stocks closed mixed as the Nikkei (-0.8%) fell as did the Hang Seng (-0.3%) but the Shanghai Composite (+0.1%) rose.

9. There are some interesting earnings out later. Today’s highlights are BlackBerry and CVS.

10. There are swathes of data out today. Personal spending, consumption, and Michigan Consumer sentiment data are all being released through the day.