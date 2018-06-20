Summer is here — here are the 100 best restaurants in America for outdoor dining

Mark Abadi, Business Insider US
The Turtle Club in Naples, Florida.

The Turtle Club in Naples, Florida.
The Turtle Club

  • OpenTable released its list of the 100 best restaurants in America for al fresco dining in 2018.
  • California and Florida are home to 56 of the 100 restaurants.
  • Other states with restaurants on the list include Hawaii, Arizona, Ohio, and Maryland.

Nothing says summertime like eating outdoors.

In honor of the first day of summer on Thursday, OpenTable has released its annual list of the 100 best restaurants in America for al fresco dining in 2018.

Culled from millions of OpenTable reviews, the list includes restaurants in 22 states, each with its own stunning views or cozy surroundings. California and Florida are home to more than half of the restaurants on the list – no surprise there – but there are plenty of representatives on the list for those who don’t live near the coast, too.

Read on to discover where you should eat this summer for an unforgettable outdoor experience.

Arizona

Mariposa in Sedona, Arizona.
Twitter/Lisa Dahl

Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

El Chorro – Paradise Valley, Arizona

Gertrude’s – Phoenix – Phoenix, Arizona

Lon’s at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, Arizona

Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona

Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace – Scottsdale, Arizona

Tonto Bar & Grill – Cave Creek, Arizona

Wildflower – Tucson -Tucson, Arizona

California: San Diego area

Poseidon Restaurant in Del Mar, California.
Facebook/Poseidon Restaurant

Campfire – Carlsbad, California

Coasterra – San Diego, California

Duke’s La Jolla – San Diego, California

George’s Ocean Terrace – San Diego, California

Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California

Poseidon – Del Mar, California

The Prado at Balboa Park – San Diego, California

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido, California

Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California

California: Los Angeles area

Beachcomber Cafe in Newport Coast, California
Beachcomber Cafe

Beachcomber Cafe – Newport Coast, California

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California

Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, California

The Ivy – West Hollywood, California

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

Pump – West Hollywood, California

True Food Kitchen – Pasadena – Pasadena, California

California: Palm Springs area

Copley's on Palm Canyon in Palm Springs, California.
Copley's on Palm Canyon

Copley’s on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, California

Jake’s – Palm Springs – Palm Springs, California

Lavender Bistro – La Quinta, California

Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California

Pacifica Seafood Restaurant – Palm Desert, California

Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, California

The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California

California: Bay Area

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch in St. Helena, California
Farmstead at Longmeadow Ranch

Bistro Don Giovanni – Napa – Napa, California

The Dead Fish – Crockett, California

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch – St. Helena, California

Sam’s Chowder House – Half Moon Bay, California

California: Central Coast

The Lark in Santa Barbara, California.
The Lark

The Lark – Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara, California

Connecticut

Shell and Bones Oyster Bar & Grill in New Haven, Connecticut.
Facebook/Shell and Bones

Shell and Bones Oyster Bar & Grill – New Haven, Connecticut

Florida: Miami area

Juvia in Miami, Florida.
Facebook/Juvia

Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Farmer’s Table – Boca Raton, Florida

JB’s On The Beach – Deerfield Beach, Florida

Juvia – Miami, Florida

Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

La Mar by Gastón Acurio – Miami, Florida

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Prime Catch on the Waterfront – Boynton, Florida

Rusty Pelican – Miami – Key Biscayne, Florida

Shooters Waterfront – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse – Miami – Miami Beach, Florida

Florida: Naples area

caption
The Turtle Club in Naples, Florida.
BALEEN – Naples, Florida

BRAVO Cucina Italiana – Naples – Mercato – Naples, Florida

Campiello – Naples – Naples, Florida

Continental Naples – Naples, Florida

DeRomo’s Gourmet Market & Restaurant – Bonita Springs, Florida

MiraMare – Naples, Florida

The Turtle Club – Naples – Naples, Florida

Florida: North and Central Florida

Preserved Restaurant in St. Augustine, Florida.
Preserved Restaurant

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Columbia Restaurant – Sarasota – Sarasota, Florida

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida

Ophelia’s on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida

Preserved Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Hawaii

Leilani's on the Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Leilani's On The Beach

Duke’s Beach House Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii

Fleetwood’s On Front St. – Lahaina, Hawaii

Hau Tree Lanai – Honolulu, Hawaii

Hula Grill – Kaanapali – Lahaina, Hawaii

Keoki’s Paradise – Koloa, Hawaii

Kimo’s Restaurant Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii

Leilani’s on the Beach – Kaanapali – Lahaina, Hawaii

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

Monkeypod Kitchen – Ko Olina – Kapolei, Hawaii

Illinois

Meson Sabika in Naperville, Illinois.
Facebook/Meson Sabika

Meson Sabika – Naperville, Illinois

Kentucky

River House Restaurant and Raw Bar in Louisville, Kentucky.
River House Restaurant and Raw Bar

River House Restaurant & Raw Bar – Louisville, Kentucky

Maryland

Carrol's Creek Cafe in Annapolis, Maryland.
Facebook/Carrol's Creek Cafe

Carrol’s Creek Cafe – Annapolis, Maryland

Gertrude’s – Baltimore – Baltimore, Maryland

Woodberry Kitchen – Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts

Legal Harborside in Boston, Massachusetts.
Legal Harborside

Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston, Massachusetts

Missouri

Gram & Dun in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gram and Dun

Gram & Dun – Kansas City, Missouri

Nevada

Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mon Ami Gabi

Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada

New Jersey

Rats Restaurant in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Facebook/Rats Restaurant

Rats Restaurant – Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey

New Mexico

Farm & Table in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Farm and Table

Farm & Table – Albuquerque, New Mexico

North Carolina

Sunset Terrace in Asheville, North Carolina.
Open Table

Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina

Ohio

L'Albatros in Cleveland, Ohio.
L'Albatros

L’Albatros – Cleveland, Ohio

Lindey’s – Columbus, Ohio

Pennsylvania

Talula's Garden in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.
Facebook/Talula's Garden

1906 at Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

South Carolina

The Pump House in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
The Pump House

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina

Old Oyster Factory – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

The Pump House – Rock Hill, South Carolina

Tennessee

The Kitchen in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Kitchen

The Kitchen | Shelby Farms Park – Memphis, Tennessee

Washington, DC

Iron Gate in Washington, DC.
Facebook/Iron Gate

Iron Gate – Washington, DC