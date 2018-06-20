Summer is here — here are the 100 best restaurants in America for outdoor dining

- source
- OpenTable released its list of the 100 best restaurants in America for al fresco dining in 2018.
- California and Florida are home to 56 of the 100 restaurants.
- Other states with restaurants on the list include Hawaii, Arizona, Ohio, and Maryland.
Nothing says summertime like eating outdoors.
In honor of the first day of summer on Thursday, OpenTable has released its annual list of the 100 best restaurants in America for al fresco dining in 2018.
Culled from millions of OpenTable reviews, the list includes restaurants in 22 states, each with its own stunning views or cozy surroundings. California and Florida are home to more than half of the restaurants on the list – no surprise there – but there are plenty of representatives on the list for those who don’t live near the coast, too.
Read on to discover where you should eat this summer for an unforgettable outdoor experience.
Arizona
Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
El Chorro – Paradise Valley, Arizona
Gertrude’s – Phoenix – Phoenix, Arizona
Lon’s at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, Arizona
Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona
Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace – Scottsdale, Arizona
Tonto Bar & Grill – Cave Creek, Arizona
Wildflower – Tucson -Tucson, Arizona
California: San Diego area
Campfire – Carlsbad, California
Coasterra – San Diego, California
Duke’s La Jolla – San Diego, California
George’s Ocean Terrace – San Diego, California
Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California
Poseidon – Del Mar, California
The Prado at Balboa Park – San Diego, California
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido, California
Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California
California: Los Angeles area
Beachcomber Cafe – Newport Coast, California
Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California
Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California
Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, California
The Ivy – West Hollywood, California
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
Pump – West Hollywood, California
True Food Kitchen – Pasadena – Pasadena, California
California: Palm Springs area
Copley’s on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, California
Jake’s – Palm Springs – Palm Springs, California
Lavender Bistro – La Quinta, California
Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California
Pacifica Seafood Restaurant – Palm Desert, California
Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, California
The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California
California: Bay Area
Bistro Don Giovanni – Napa – Napa, California
The Dead Fish – Crockett, California
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch – St. Helena, California
Sam’s Chowder House – Half Moon Bay, California
California: Central Coast
The Lark – Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara, California
Connecticut
Shell and Bones Oyster Bar & Grill – New Haven, Connecticut
Florida: Miami area
Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Farmer’s Table – Boca Raton, Florida
JB’s On The Beach – Deerfield Beach, Florida
Juvia – Miami, Florida
Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
La Mar by Gastón Acurio – Miami, Florida
Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida
Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Prime Catch on the Waterfront – Boynton, Florida
Rusty Pelican – Miami – Key Biscayne, Florida
Shooters Waterfront – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse – Miami – Miami Beach, Florida
Florida: Naples area
BALEEN – Naples, Florida
BRAVO Cucina Italiana – Naples – Mercato – Naples, Florida
Campiello – Naples – Naples, Florida
Continental Naples – Naples, Florida
DeRomo’s Gourmet Market & Restaurant – Bonita Springs, Florida
MiraMare – Naples, Florida
The Turtle Club – Naples – Naples, Florida
Florida: North and Central Florida
The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Columbia Restaurant – Sarasota – Sarasota, Florida
The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida
Ophelia’s on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida
Preserved Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Hawaii
Duke’s Beach House Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii
Fleetwood’s On Front St. – Lahaina, Hawaii
Hau Tree Lanai – Honolulu, Hawaii
Hula Grill – Kaanapali – Lahaina, Hawaii
Keoki’s Paradise – Koloa, Hawaii
Kimo’s Restaurant Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii
Leilani’s on the Beach – Kaanapali – Lahaina, Hawaii
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
Monkeypod Kitchen – Ko Olina – Kapolei, Hawaii
Illinois
Meson Sabika – Naperville, Illinois
Kentucky
River House Restaurant & Raw Bar – Louisville, Kentucky
Maryland
Carrol’s Creek Cafe – Annapolis, Maryland
Gertrude’s – Baltimore – Baltimore, Maryland
Woodberry Kitchen – Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts
Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston, Massachusetts
Missouri
Gram & Dun – Kansas City, Missouri
Nevada
Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada
New Jersey
Rats Restaurant – Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey
New Mexico
Farm & Table – Albuquerque, New Mexico
North Carolina
Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina
Ohio
L’Albatros – Cleveland, Ohio
Lindey’s – Columbus, Ohio
Pennsylvania
1906 at Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina
Old Oyster Factory – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
The Pump House – Rock Hill, South Carolina
Tennessee
The Kitchen | Shelby Farms Park – Memphis, Tennessee
Washington, DC
Iron Gate – Washington, DC