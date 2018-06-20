Chinese smartphone company Oppo just revealed a Lamborghini edition phone that costs nearly $2,000

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched its new Find X phone on Tuesday, along with the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo just announced one of the priciest phones you can buy.

At an event in the Louvre Museum in Paris on Tuesday, Oppo announced its new Find X device, a premium smartphone with a nearly edge-to-edge display, motorized hidden camera, and beautiful shiny finish.

On its own, the Oppo Find X is an expensive device – Oppo said it will cost 999 Euro when it’s released in August, or about $1,158.

But there’s another, pricier device on the way. At the same event, Oppo unveiled the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, which has super-fast charging – Oppo says it can charge a battery from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes.

The Lamborghini edition Find X will cost 1,699 Euro, which is about $1,969.

The Lamborghini edition Find X has the SUPERVOOC software that allows an incredible Flash Charge technology and displays gradient carbon fiber texture.

The phone will also have 512 MB of storage, a carbon-fiber texture underneath the glass on the back of the device, and will be engraved with the Lamborghini logo.

Otherwise, the Lamborghini edition Find X will have similar specs to the standard Find X device, including face recognition, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, and a screen that covers more than 93% of the front of the phone.

Oppo is launching the Find X in Europe this August, but there’s no word yet on when the device will be coming to the US.