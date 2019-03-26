Oprah teased that she’s bringing back her much-beloved book club at Monday’s Apple event

Oprah announced at Monday’s Apple event that she would be bringing back her world-famous book club.

The book club appears to be a revival of a segment on the “Oprah Winfrey Show” where viewers read a book every month that was discussed on the show.

There are few details available about the book club, including when it will be launching and how people can watch.

Oprah is reviving her beloved book club, and she’s doing it with Apple.

The media mogul took the stage at Apple’s services-focused event on Monday to unveil her upcoming projects with Apple. She has two documentaries in the works – one focused on mental health and the other on toxic workplaces – for Apple TV Plus, the company’s new streaming TV service.

But she’s also embarking on another project: the return of her book club.

“For me, there’s nothing more thrilling than being transported by a brilliant book. Nothing,” Oprah said on stage. “The only thing, actually, more gratifying than an extraordinary read is being able to share that experience with others, and we’re going to do just that by building the biggest, the most vibrant, the most stimulating book club on the planet.”

Details are scant on how the new book club will work, though it seems similar in nature to Oprah’s original book club, which was a monthly fixture on the “Oprah Winfrey Show” for 15 years – viewers would read a book each month that was then discussed on the show.

Here’s how Oprah described the next iteration of the book club:

“Listen to this, imagine where Apple stores stream a conversation with the author and me live across all devices, across all borders, uniting people to stories that remind us that no matter who you are or where you’re from, every man, woman, and child looks up in awe at the same sky. So I want to literally convene a meeting of the minds connecting us through books.”

It’s not much to go on right now, but it sounds as though the author conversations would be available on Apple TV Plus as well, and it would be a missed opportunity on Apple’s part if there wasn’t a tie-in with Apple Books, the company’s reading app.

