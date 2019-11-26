Oprah just expanded her Montecito compound by scooping up Jeff Bridges’ neighboring ranch for $6.85 million. Here’s a look inside the media mogul’s new property.

- source
- In early November, Variety reported that Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges sold the Montecito, California, retreat he shared with his wife to neighbor and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
- Oprah bought the home for $6.85 million, the same price Bridges paid for the ranch in 2014. He listed the ranch for $8 million in April.
- The Santa Barbara-area home sits on four acres and includes a five-stall horse barn and a detached pool house.
- The purchase brings Oprah’s real-estate holdings in Montecito up to 70 connected acres worth roughly $86 million, according to The Real Deal.
Last month, Oprah had two Montecito ranches collectively worth $79 million. Now, she has three ranches collectively worth almost $86 million.
According to Variety’s James McClain, Oprah’s latest foray into the real-estate market is a $6.85 million Spanish-style ranch she bought from her Oscar-winning neighbor Jeff Bridges earlier this month.
Bridges bought the Santa Barbara-area ranch in 2014 for $6.85 million. The 4-acre property underwent extensive renovations after 2017 mudslides, according to Architectural Digest. He listed the home for $8 million in April, meaning Oprah waited six months for a price cut.
Sally Hanseth of Coldwell Banker held the listing and represented Oprah in the sale.
Keep reading for a look inside the home.
Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges listed his Montecito ranch in April for $8 million.
Oprah Winfrey, the media mogul billionaire and Bridges’ neighbor, just bought the home for $6.85 million …
… which is the same price Bridges paid for the 4-acre property in 2014.
The home features many outdoor areas.
There’s a five-stall horse barn …
… and a pool, with an accompanying pool house that is detached from the main residence.
The pool house has a main living room, office, sauna, and bathroom.
Meanwhile, the main residence has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.
There are multiple spacious lounging areas and five fireplaces throughout the home.
Even though the ranch was originally built in 1919, its recent renovations ensure a newer, modern feel, complete with quartz countertops in the kitchen.
The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a bay window …
… and the master closet is just as expansive.
The ensuite bathroom has both a tub and shower.
The purchase of the ranch brings the value of Winfrey’s real-estate holdings in Montecito up to $86 million, according to The Real Deal.
Winfrey bought a 42-acre, $50 million property in 2001 and a neighboring horse ranch for $29 million in 2015. The entire compound serves as her home base.
