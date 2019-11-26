Oprah just expanded her Montecito compound by scooping up Jeff Bridges’ neighboring ranch for $6.85 million. Here’s a look inside the media mogul’s new property.

caption The Santa Barbara home edges up to Oprah’s already expansive compound. source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Last month, Oprah had two Montecito ranches collectively worth $79 million. Now, she has three ranches collectively worth almost $86 million.

According to Variety’s James McClain, Oprah’s latest foray into the real-estate market is a $6.85 million Spanish-style ranch she bought from her Oscar-winning neighbor Jeff Bridges earlier this month.

Bridges bought the Santa Barbara-area ranch in 2014 for $6.85 million. The 4-acre property underwent extensive renovations after 2017 mudslides, according to Architectural Digest. He listed the home for $8 million in April, meaning Oprah waited six months for a price cut.

Sally Hanseth of Coldwell Banker held the listing and represented Oprah in the sale.

Keep reading for a look inside the home.

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges listed his Montecito ranch in April for $8 million.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Variety

Oprah Winfrey, the media mogul billionaire and Bridges’ neighbor, just bought the home for $6.85 million …

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Variety

… which is the same price Bridges paid for the 4-acre property in 2014.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division, The Real Deal

The home features many outdoor areas.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

There’s a five-stall horse barn …

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

… and a pool, with an accompanying pool house that is detached from the main residence.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

The pool house has a main living room, office, sauna, and bathroom.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

Meanwhile, the main residence has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

There are multiple spacious lounging areas and five fireplaces throughout the home.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

Even though the ranch was originally built in 1919, its recent renovations ensure a newer, modern feel, complete with quartz countertops in the kitchen.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Architectural Digest

The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a bay window …

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

… and the master closet is just as expansive.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

The ensuite bathroom has both a tub and shower.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division

The purchase of the ranch brings the value of Winfrey’s real-estate holdings in Montecito up to $86 million, according to The Real Deal.

source Courtesy of Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon

Source: The Real Deal

Winfrey bought a 42-acre, $50 million property in 2001 and a neighboring horse ranch for $29 million in 2015. The entire compound serves as her home base.

caption Oprah speaks onstage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: The Real Deal