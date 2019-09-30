In a surprise announcement, Oprah donated $1.15 million to help minority students pay for college

caption Oprah Winfrey receiving honorary degree from Smith College in 2017. source Reuters

Oprah Winfrey shocked a ballroom full of people in Charlotte, North Carolina, this weekend when she announced she would donate over $1 million to help local minority students attend college.

Boom! The awesomeness that is @oprah just matched the $1million dollars that was raised during the #UNCFCharlotte Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon. Yes, so now over $2million was raised to support #HBCUs this afternoon! Peep this????????#UNCF #blackgirlmagic ❤️???????? @ Oprah pic.twitter.com/lYeceynhFC — UNCF (@UNCF) September 28, 2019

The surprise announcement came at the tail-end of a 30-minute speech Oprah had prepared for the 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon organized by the United Negro College Fund. As part of the event, the UNCF had started a fund to help local students attend historically black colleges, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Organizers had already overshot the $1 million goal by several hundred thousand dollars, but that wasn’t enough for Oprah.

“We do want to make this the world record-breaking event,” Oprah told the crowd, after asking how much money had been raised, The Observer reported.

That’s when the media mogul announced she would match the UNCF fund to the dollar, bringing the total amount raised to $2.3 million. Raucous cheers filled the Westin hotel’s ballroom walls.

“I believe in the power of education,” Oprah said during her speech. “There is nothing better than to open the door for someone.”

Oprah graduated from Tennessee State University in 1976 and has since received honorary degrees from Princeton University, Howard University, Duke University, Smith College, and Harvard University. She has also gone on to offer words of wisdom at multiple college commencement speeches.

This weekend’s announcement represents the latest example in a long history of giving from the former talk show host. In 2007, Oprah launched the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, which propelled the academic lives of girls in South Africa.

