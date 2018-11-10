Here are the 10 tech gadgets you should buy this holiday season, according to Oprah

source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

It’s almost time to start shopping for holiday tech gifts, but don’t worry – Oprah has you covered.

The mogul released her annual list of “favorite things” on Wednesday, and it includes a bevy of very giftable items, from clothes to cook wear to gifts for you pet – and even tech gadgets.

Oprah’s list includes a few flagship products that were released in 2018, like the iPhone XR and the Apple Watch Series 4. But it also includes a few items you may not have otherwise come across, like a panic button that attaches to your smartphone.

Here are the 10 tech gadgets Oprah recommends for 2018:

10. Katana Safety Arc

source Katana

The Katana Safety Arc is a personal alarm system that attaches to your smartphone. It comes equipped with two alarms: one is an audible siren, and the other is a silent alert button. The alerts will then bypass your lock screen and contact Katana’s subscription service, which will in turn alert the police or your emergency contacts.

The device costs $100, comes in 10 colors, and is available on Amazon.

9. Ricoh Theta SC 360 camera

source Ricoh

Ricoh’s Theta camera takes 360-degree photos and videos, works with both Android and iOS devices, and has an optional weatherproof case for shooting outdoors.

Oprah recommends trying it in “stadiums, gymnasiums, or any other vast space” to get the full effect.

The camera costs $179.95 right now and is available on Amazon.

8. Lumos smart bike helmet

source Lumos

The Lumos smart bike helmet is intended to make bikers more visible on the road. It’s outfitted with LED lights: 10 on the front, 38 on the back, and 11 for both turn signals. Plus, it comes with a remote for your handlebars that lets you safely turn on your turn signal.

Lumos says the battery will last about six hours on flashing mode and three hours on solid mode.

The helmet costs $179 and is available on Amazon.

7. RapidX X5 car charger

source RapidX

This $25 car charger can charge five devices simultaneously via USB and plugs into your car’s outlet or cigarette lighter. It’s also capable of fast charging, if your device supports the appropriate standard.

It’s available on Amazon for $22.53 right now.

6. Apple Watch Series 4

source Kif Leswing

Leave it to Oprah to pick the best-looking and most expensive new Apple Watch you can buy: the Apple Watch Series 4 in gold stainless steel with a gold Milanese Loop.

The new Apple Watch has a bigger screen, a thinner body, and new health features like an ECG app that can take basic heart readings that can alert you that you should consult a doctor.

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $399, but Oprah’s choice is much pricier: it starts at $799 and can cost as much as $849.

5. Apple AirPods

source Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple’s AirPods were introduced two years ago, but they still made Oprah’s 2018 list.

The wireless buds look a lot like the EarPods that come with every iPhone purchase, but they’re entirely cordless. They pair with devices like iPhones, iPads, and even the Apple TV, and they charge up inside their case.

AirPods cost $159 and are available at Apple stores and on Apple’s website.

4. Samsung Q7FN QLED TV

source Samsung

Samsung introduced a new TV technology in 2018: QLED displays. The “Q” stands for “quantum dots,” and the promise this new technology brings is to take the best of both LCD and OLED and put them together.

Oprah recommends Samsung’s Q7FN TV because it’s “eye-poppingly pristine.” Plus, it mounts flush to the wall and uses a single cable.

The TV starts at $1,300 right now and is available through Samsung’s website.

3. iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is one of three new phones from Apple, alongside its sister devices, iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen, a single-lens camera that can still do portrait mode, and comes in come in six colors (black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue) and three storage sizes (64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB).

Oprah says that “Apple has really outdone itself with the new XR.”

The iPhone XR starts at $749 and is available to buy at Apple stores and on Apple’s website.

2. Courant wireless charging accessory tray

source Courant

If you have a smartphone from the last year or so, chances are that it supports wireless charging. But phones don’t usually come with wireless chargers, so you’ll have to invest in one yourself.

That’s where the Courant wireless charging accessory tray comes in: it’s a leather-bound tray that has a Qi wireless charging pad built in. The other side of the tray is a good spot for your keys, wallet, headphones, or jewelry.

Oprah says that “one of these leather-bound miracle devices in white has my name all over it,” and we have to agree – the white version is gorgeous.

You can buy one in black, ash, or bone colors for $175 on Amazon.

1. Echo Spot

Amazon’s Echo Spot, which was introduced in September of last year, is a tiny, $129 gadget with a 2.5-inch touchscreen, a camera, and Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa, built in.

It can make video calls, play music and music videos, make visual lists and reminders, and it can work as a smart alarm clock.

Oprah calls it “wonderfully more compact” than its larger Echo siblings.

You can buy the Echo Spot for $100 on Amazon right now.