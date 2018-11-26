Oprah’s mom Vernita Lee has died at age 83

caption Oprah Winfrey. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey’s mom Vernita Lee has died at age 83, according to reports.

Lee died on Thanksgiving, representatives for the family said.

A private funeral was held for Lee, per the Associated Press.

Lee is survived by her daughters Oprah and Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren.

Vernita Lee, Oprah Winfrey’s mom, has died at age 83, as TMZ first reported. Lee died at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thanksgiving, representatives for the Winfrey confirmed to Fox News.

Private funeral services were held for Lee, according to the Associated Press. No further details were provided.

Oprah's Mother Vernita Lee Dead at 83 https://t.co/u6uzNPs7Dx — TMZ (@TMZ) November 26, 2018

Winfrey moved to Milwaukee to live with her mother when she was six. Before that, she lived with her maternal, grandmother.

In 1990, Winfrey had Lee on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and her stylist gave her a “full makeover.” It was described as a “one-of-a-kind mother-daughter moment”

Lee is survived by her daughters Oprah and Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, and four grandchildren Jaxon Praise Perez, Chai Theresa Perez, Donovan Hayes, and Trinity Hayes. She had two other children, Jeffrey Lee, who died in 1989 and Patricia Lee Lloyd, who died in 2003.

Memorial donations in Vernita’s name may be made to Feeding America, per Fox News.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.