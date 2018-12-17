Oprah Winfrey welcomed Kate Hudson to the Weight Watchers family on FaceTime — watch

- source
- Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to join Weight Watchers, which is currently known as WW to focus on overall health as opposed to just weight loss.
- Oprah Winfrey, who has been an ambassador for years and a part owner of the company, FaceTimed Hudson to welcome her to the family.
- When asked why she joined the program, the mother of three said that she’s doing it for her kids, her family, “longevity, and wanting to be here as long as I can.”
- In her caption on Instagram, the actress went on to explain that health and wellness is her priority, saying: “This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a lifelong journey of wellness.”
- Previously, Hudson said that her goal is to lose 25 pounds after welcoming her third child in October.
Health and wellness is my number one and I always say that what works for me doesn’t work for everyone. I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies. We aren’t all going to enjoy the same work outs, outdoor activities, foods etc. I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all! This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a life long journey of wellness. I’m so happy to share this with everyone and I have to say, having @oprah on my call list was a dream come true! Love you O ???? #WwAmbassador #WellnessThatWorks
