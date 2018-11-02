An optical illusion tricked firefighters into thinking a building was burning

caption Optical illusion makes this building appear to be on fire. source Dublin Fire Brigade/ Twitter

On Halloween night, firefighters in Ireland were tricked by an optical illusion when a building appeared to be burning.

The Dublin Fire Brigade posted a video of the illusion on Twitter, and it’s seriously confusing the internet.

Take a look at the puzzling video.

Looks like the house is on fire…? Its actually the reflection of a large bonfire in the city centre #Dublin #fire #DFBLive #Halloween pic.twitter.com/hsUBItb4jo — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2018

While it looks like there is a fire in the second-story window, the fire department explained that the building was not, in fact, burning. It was actually just the reflection of a “large bonfire in the city centre.”

If you look closely, the fire is only a reflection – it’s not inside the building.

Take a second look at the illusion and you’ll see the reflection on the third floor as well.

caption The reflection is evident on both floors. source Dublin Fire Brigade/ Twitter

The department said that they responded to 337 fire calls on Halloween night – about 200 of which were Halloween related, like uncontrolled bonfires.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.