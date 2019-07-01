This optical illusion shows traffic seemingly disappearing off a bridge, and the internet can’t figure it out

caption The internet is confused by a parking lot optical illusion (not pictured above). source ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock

It seems like the internet provides us with a new, baffling optical illusion every day.

On Saturday, a Twitter user posted a video of a stream of traffic seemingly disappearing as it turns a corner into a river.

Needless to say, people were confused, but the answer is simple: the cars were driving into a parking lot and the “river” was its wet roof.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Optical illusions are everywhere, and the internet is rife with examples of images and videos people couldn’t quite figure out on first sight. On Saturday, a Twitter user introduced another real-world video that confused the masses.

Twitter user @DannyDutch posted a video of cars seemingly disappearing as they drive off of a bridge. Here’s the video in question:

“Yes,” wrote @DannyDutch, “the traffic just disappears.” Of course, people were confused. In attempting to understand what, exactly, they were seeing, Twitter users hypothesized the traffic was finding its way into the world of Harry Potter.

Going to Hogwarts — Mohammad Waqas (@MohammadWaqasr) June 30, 2019

They'll all probably wind up on Diagon Alley. #HarryPotter — Vasant Subramanian (@VasantS10) July 1, 2019

Others assumed the traffic was finding its way into another dimension or universe.

Its a portal to another dimension pic.twitter.com/Nk9kJwwCOs — Kai Russo????♻????????♥???????? (@kaithebeaurusso) June 29, 2019

Multiverse portals exist!I knew it!!!! — Reclaim Humanity (@anusha_srini) June 29, 2019

They are not so secretly testing teleportation technology through the use of controlled wormholes that were accidentally discovered by the Large Hadron Collider. All were volunteers and a few actually made it back to the lab nearly in the same shape that they left in. pic.twitter.com/OwSKuMfwVk — Robert (@Robert00696780) June 30, 2019

Others were simply confused.

Ultimately, Twitter figured out that the bridge in question was not a bridge at all. The “bridge” is a normal road, and what looks like a river below is actually the roof of a parking lot these cars were driving into – the video was shot from above.