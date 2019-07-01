This optical illusion shows traffic seemingly disappearing off a bridge, and the internet can’t figure it out

By
Gili Malinsky
-
Optical illusions are everywhere, and the internet is rife with examples of images and videos people couldn’t quite figure out on first sight. On Saturday, a Twitter user introduced another real-world video that confused the masses.

Twitter user @DannyDutch posted a video of cars seemingly disappearing as they drive off of a bridge. Here’s the video in question:

“Yes,” wrote @DannyDutch, “the traffic just disappears.” Of course, people were confused. In attempting to understand what, exactly, they were seeing, Twitter users hypothesized the traffic was finding its way into the world of Harry Potter.

Others assumed the traffic was finding its way into another dimension or universe.

Others were simply confused.

Ultimately, Twitter figured out that the bridge in question was not a bridge at all. The “bridge” is a normal road, and what looks like a river below is actually the roof of a parking lot these cars were driving into – the video was shot from above.