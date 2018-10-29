This photo of a crow — or is it a cat? — is going viral on Twitter, and people are seriously confused

- source
The internet has been stumped by yet another animal optical illusion.
The image uploaded to Twitter shows a black animal on a tiled floor. People on social media seem to be split – some see a black crow, while others see a black cat.
What do you see when you take another look?
At first glance, it’s easy to mistake the image as a black crow. But if you adjust your eyes, you can see that it’s a cat with its head twisted backward, looking up at the camera.
Here’s an illustration that will explain everything.
It’s okay if it took you a few minutes to find the hidden cat because the photo even confused Google.
Google reverse image search says… not just a crow, but specifically an american crow pic.twitter.com/bGETqRWki1
— Reed Mideke (@reedmideke) October 28, 2018
