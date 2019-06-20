A chef makes desserts that look like random everyday objects, and his optical illusions will play tricks on your eyes

caption This “sponge” is entirely edible. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

Chef Ben Churchill creates optical-illusion desserts that look just like everyday objects.

Churchill transforms decadent cakes into kitchen sponges, fresh parfaits into moldy oranges, and panna cottas into ashtrays – all while ensuring his creations remain delicious.

Churchill’s new cookbook, “Food Illusions Vol. 1 The Revision”, is full of recipes for his desserts.

At first glance, Ben Churchill’s Instagram and Facebook pages seem to be filled with photos of random, inedible objects and savory dishes like eggs over toast.

But the professional chef, who taught himself how to make desserts three years ago, is actually an expert in all things sweet. A self-described food illusionist, Churchill regularly transforms decadent cakes into dirty kitchen sponges, fresh parfaits into moldy oranges, and panna cottas into ashtrays – all while ensuring his creations remain delicious, despite what they may look like.

INSIDER previously spoke with Churchill in June 2018 to find out more about his expectation-defying desserts. Ahead of the July 2019 release of Churchill’s new cookbook “Food Illusions Vol. 1 The Revision”, take a closer look at some of his mind-blowing illusions below.

Churchill makes desserts that look exactly like random everyday objects.

caption His illusions play tricks on your eyes. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

One of his most well-known creations is an olive oil sponge cake that’s disguised as a dirty kitchen sponge. Churchill tops the cake with a mint crumb, which resembles the abrasive side of a sponge, and foamed sweet milk “soap suds.” He also adds toffee sauce and a baked apple coulis to mimic the appearance of dirty dishwater and dishwashing soap, respectively.

Many of his creations are intentionally designed to look inedible.

caption But Churchill makes sure they’re actually delicious. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

If you’re willing to take a bite of this moldy orange, you’ll find that it’s actually a fresh orange parfait, covered with a dusting of white and green bubblegum meringue powder.

Although he’s been a professional chef for over a decade, Churchill is self-taught when it comes to desserts.

caption This ashtray is actually a bowl of vanilla panna cotta with smoky lapsang gel, coated in black meringue powder, a silver chocolate crumb, and chocolate “cigarette butts.” source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

Speaking to INSIDER, the chef said that he started teaching himself “standard” pastry techniques in 2015. One day, he “decided to see if [he] could make a chocolate shell shaped like a lemon,” which he says sparked his passion for food illusions.

His sweet experiments clearly paid off. In the past three years, Churchill has amassed over 100,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram combined.

To create each illusion, the chef first envisions what the end result might look like.

caption This Millennium Falcon figurine is made of a chocolate shell filled with salted caramel, sitting on a bed of chocolate soil. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

Churchill starts by thinking of an object and figuring out what to make it out of.

He told INSIDER that some ideas randomly come to him while others “develop over a couple weeks,” like his ashtray dessert, which he worked on for six months.

He then develops the flavor profile of each dessert.

caption A chocolate “plant pot” filled with chocolate mousse sprouting chocolate “tree branches” and an “orange” filled with freshly squeezed orange juice. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

For each illusion, Churchill incorporates “key” flavors that “taste relevant” to the object the dessert is designed to mimic. For example, when he made a dish inspired by the computer game “Fallout 4,” the chef incorporated ingredients that he believed would evoke a “radioactive” essence like sour lemonade and popping candy.

Many of Churchill’s dishes are designed to be made in stages over the course of a day.

caption A “maple tree” made of a chocolate brownie and maple syrup. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

Some of the chef’s most famous recipes are included in his debut cookbook, “Food Illusions vol. 1,” which he published in November 2017. The next iteration of the book, “Food Illusions Vol. 1 The Revision”, is expected to be released in July 2019.

The chef told INSIDER that he hopes his unconventional desserts make people think.

caption A coconut milk panna cotta with a mango center, covered in cornflake sand. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

“Ultimately, I want people to have the freedom and confidence to make whatever they like,” he said. “I love the reactions [on social media], both good and bad, but ultimately, I want to inspire people to break the rules.”

Some of his dessert illusions can be easily confused for savory dishes.

caption What do you see? source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

This bloody heart is actually a ganache filled cookie, next to charred strawberries, burnt rose gel, and coconut.

Churchill’s famous egg dessert looks like a typical breakfast dish.

caption Egg on Toast dessert. source Ben Churchill

Churchill’s Egg on Toast dessert looks exactly like the popular breakfast food. Churchill uses lemon sponge cake for the toast, whipped cream for the egg white, and finishes the dish with a mango gel yolk.

This chocolate and banana dessert look like oversized nuts and bolts.

caption Chocolate and banana “nuts and bolts.” source Ben Churchill

Believe it or not, those nuts and bolts are 100% edible.

And many of his creations look deceivingly simple.

caption You might think twice before taking a bite. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

These raw chili peppers are actually chocolate and chili cakes.

Churchill uses homemade molds to craft this lemon panna cotta filled with a lemon sherbet iced gel and a green tea and jasmine custard.

caption A lifelike lemon dessert. source Ben Churchill

The lemon dessert even has a sticker, though it’s not edible.

This Stilton cheese plate is actually a baked vanilla cheesecake with mint veins.

caption The illusion is incredibly convincing. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

This dish is another example of a sweet dish that looks like a savory one.

This pear dessert is just like the fruit — with a bit more sugar.

caption Pear-shaped dessert. source Ben Churchill

Churchill made this realistic dish with a pear parfait, charred overnight oats, almonds, and honey.

This dessert was designed to look like a woodland floor.

caption Unlike a mushroom you might find in the woods, this one is perfectly safe to eat. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

The bowl is filled with chocolate ganache, thyme, chocolate soil, and meringue shaped like a mushroom.

Churchill used carrot cake, chocolate soil, a chocolate plant pot, and carrot gel to assemble this potted plant.

caption This potted plant requires no sunlight. source Ben Churchill

You don’t need to water this potted plant, and it’s safe to eat.

This dessert is far from the average apple crumble.

caption Apple Crumble dessert. source Ben Churchill

Churchill says this dessert is “not your usual apple crumble.” This vanilla bavarois (a dessert made using gelatin and whipped cream) pairs perfectly with the stewed cinnamon apple centre, custard, and granola that accompany it.

This is the only moldy-looking apple we’d recommend eating.

caption The Rotten Apple dessert. source Ben Churchill

Sweet, gnarly-looking, and 100% safe to eat, the Rotten Apple dessert features a chocolate-coated apple mousse filled with custard.

This “raw beet” is actually a chocolate and beetroot brownie filled with chocolate mousse.

caption It’s sitting on a bed of chocolate soil. source Courtesy of Chef Ben Churchill

To see more from Chef Ben Churchill, check out his website and follow him on Instagram. You can also find out more about his upcoming cookbook “Food Illusions Vol. 1 The Revision” here.