This French artist transforms famous landmarks into optical illusions

A French artist known simply as “JR” combines photography and graffiti to create optical illusions on landmarks around the world.

He has transformed French landmarks such as the French National Library, the Pantheon, and the Louvre.

He has also brought his talents to the US, turning Lincoln Center in New York and 200 Clarendon in Boston into optical illusions.

He works anonymously, but his art can be seen from miles away.

TED Prize-winning French artist JR uses iconic landmarks as a blank canvas for his art installations. He invites the participation of the public, collecting photos to plaster on some of the most famous walls in the world and create mind-boggling optical illusions.

Here are 16 photos of landmarks that he has transformed.

French artist JR is known as a “photograffeur,” combining photography and graffiti art by pasting enormous black and white photos on landmarks all over the world.

In honor of the 2015 Paris Climate Conference, a projection of JR’s work was beamed onto the French National Assembly.

Much of his work has been plastered on French landmarks such as the French National Library tower.

The building is 259 feet tall and has 24 floors.

An exhibit at the “Palais de Tokyo” Museum of Modern Art involved a mobile photo booth in a truck outside the building to print the giant posters.

People could step into the truck and snap a photo to add to the exhibit.

The posters were then pasted onto the walls and floor of the square.

JR’s project turned the public space into a giant photobooth and album.

While the Pantheon was undergoing renovations, JR’s work appeared on its bell tower.

The Pantheon in Paris’ Latin Quarter is a secular mausoleum containing the remains of distinguished French citizens such as Victor Hugo, Marie Curie, and Alexandre Dumas.

A photo of a people on the floor almost made the empty building seem crowded.

The renovations took two years to complete.

He brought his talents to New York City in 2012 with a display on the High Line.

The image, entitled “Brandon Many Ribs,” originated from the Native American Lakota tribe, who participated in JR’s Inside Out Project to bring Native American stories to New York City.

He also created a stunning optical illusion both inside and outside the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in 2014.

Images of dancers can be seen through the windows of the theater.

Inside the theater housing the New York City Ballet, the floor was covered in an enormous photo featuring over 80 dancers who looked as if they were mid-performance.

The photo was created by dancers posing on crinkled paper. It was on display from January through March in 2014.

JR also installed one of his portraits at the US-Mexico border, showing a child appearing to peek over the structure.

“As an artist, I try to bring back perspective,” JR told The New York Times of the 70-foot-tall mural. “For this little kid, there are no walls and borders.”

In Boston, JR created a mural of a man standing on a dock that appeared three-dimensional on the side of 200 Clarendon.

The 62-story skyscraper is also known as the John Hancock Tower or “The Hancock.”

The mural was 150 feet wide and 86 feet tall.

The art was installed between the building’s 44th and 50th floors.

One of JR’s most well-known projects was transforming the Louvre in Paris into a giant optical illusion.

The mind-boggling installation made it seem like the Louvre Pyramid had disappeared.

The illusion was created by pasting giant pictures of the Louvre Palace onto the Louvre Pyramid.

The operation required workers suspended on cranes to reach the top of the pyramid.

For his latest project, JR created a giant collage revealing the foundations of the Napoleon courtyard where it stands today.

The installation was in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Louvre’s glass pyramid.

JR himself jumped in with a broom to help glue down the black-and-white photos.