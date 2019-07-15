Take a look inside the $12 million Silicon Valley mansion of a famous Oracle cofounder

source GGSIR

Oracle cofounder Ed Oates is selling his Silicon Valley mansion for $12 million.

Nestled in the hillside community of Portola Valley, California, the property features a nearly 7,000-square-foot main home, a pool house, and a two-story, standalone office that’s been converted into a professional recording studio.

Oates was one of Oracle’s three original cofounders, but he left the company back in 1996.

Below is a look around the four-and-a-half acre property dubbed the “Portola Valley Haven.”

As one of Oracle’s three co-founders, Oates is remembered in Silicon Valley lore for being the enterprise giant’s first project manager.

caption From left to right: Ed Oates, Bruce Scott (Oracle’s first employee), Bob Miner, and Larry Ellison circa 1978. source Computer History Museum

Oates left Oracle in 1996 when the company had 20,000 employees. He had originally told CEO Larry Ellison that he would be “out of there” when the company reached 10,000.

Retired from the tech scene, Oates bought a high-end home theater store in Palo Alto, which counted Ellison and Steve Jobs as its customers. He sold the store in 1999.

Since then, Oates appears to have kept a lower profile, putting out a single with his band CHOC’D in 2015 (hence the recording studio) and sitting on the Board of Directors for the San Francisco Zoological Society.

His next moves are unknown, though one thing is for sure: to move into his Bay Area estate, dubbed by his realtor team as “Portola Valley Haven,” it will cost you a pretty penny.

Here’s a look around the $12 million Silicon Valley estate of Oracle co-founder, Ed Oates:

The main house is nearly 7,000 square feet with five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. It has a two-car garage with an enclosed carport for three additional cars, just in case.

source GGSIR

The property, dubbed “Portola Valley Haven” by the real estate team, is said to have “the air of a dignified European estate.” In total, it stretches more than four-and-a-half acres.

source GGSIR

The property’s immaculate landscaping give its grounds the feel of an English garden.

source GGSIR

There are places for reflection…

source GGSIR

… and plenty of places to lounge.

source GGSIR

According to its listing, other outdoor amenities also include greenhouses, storage sheds, wood pergolas, a built-in brick barbecue, and garden courtyard fountains.

Near the main house is a two-story, standalone office with a matching exterior aesthetic.

source GGSIR

The office interior is far from what you might expect. An avid guitarist, Oates apparently converted the space into a professional recording studio said to be designed by the renowned acoustical consultant, Chip Davis Designs.

source GGSIR

There is no shortage of instruments in the “office” — especially guitars, which Oates played in his band, CHOC’D.

source GGSIR

When band practice adjourns, a beautiful lap pool in the backyard awaits.

source GGSIR

A classic diving board comes standard.

source GGSIR

So too does a pool house, which includes a sleeping area, full bathroom, and kitchen — perfect to use as a place to hang on a hot summer day or as a separate guest house.

source GGSIR

Here’s a link to the estate’s full listing.