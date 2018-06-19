Oracle beats Wall Street’s expectations across the board with earnings up 11%

- source
- Oracle
Oracle shares shot up 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday, following a major beat for the company in its fourth quarter 2018 earnings. The share price has since sunk back to a slight gain of just 0.6%.
“Last year, I forecast double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18 and we delivered 14% growth this year, largely driven by strong growth in our cloud businesses,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. “Looking ahead to FY19, I expect revenue growth will enable us to deliver double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth once again.”
Here’s what Oracle reported:
- Revenue for the quarter (GAAP): Oracle reported $11.26 billion, up 3% from the year before, which beat analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion.
- Earnings per share for the quarter (Adjusted): Oracle reported $0.99, up 11% from the year before, which beat analysts’ expectations of $0.94.
- Revenue for the year (GAAP): Oracle reported $39.8 billion, up 6% from 2017. Analysts expected $39.8 billion.
- Earnings per share for the year (Adjusted): Oracle reported $3.12. Analysts expected $3.08.