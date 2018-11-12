7 myths about oral sex you need to stop believing

caption Oral sex can often be taboo. source George Rudy/Shutterstock

Though people have gradually become more open when it comes to talking about sex, there are still a few topics that have a flurry of misinformation around them. One of those topics is oral sex.

To help you further your sex education, here at some myths – debunked by professionals – that you need to let go of now.

MYTH: You don’t need to incorporate safe sex practices when engaging in oral sex.

caption Oral sex can still transmit STDs. source Nopphon_1987/Shutterstock

Oral sex has often been counted out when it comes to the safe sex talk. Susan Bard, MD of Manhattan Dermatology Specialists, told INSIDER, however, that this type of thinking can harm our health.

“I treat a fair amount of STIs in my practice and have to do a lot of education on safe sex practices and prevention of STI transmission,” Bard said. “While one can not get pregnant from oral sex, disease transmission from oral sex is not uncommon. I have treated a fair amount of herpes, HPV, syphilis, and gonorrhea in both the mouth and genitals acquired from unprotected oral sex.

“Oral sex is just that, sex. One should always use a barrier method (.ie. condoms or dental dams) when engaging in oral sex to protect both themselves and their partner.”

MYTH: Your oral health isn’t affected.

caption Sperm and penile secretion affect your oral health in the same way that food does. source Expensive/ Shutterstock

When couples have made the decision to engage in oral sex, the thought of what can happen to your oral health is usually non-existent. Forensic sexologist, chief of sexology, and director of the division of clinical research programs at Felnett Health Research Foundation Dr. Damian Jacob M. Sendler told INSIDER that this should be something that you should think about.

“A lot of people theorize around the idea that sperm or any other penile secretions are unhealthy for your teeth,” he said. “Most of the stuff that comes out of the penis is alkaline/slightly acidic. It affects the oral health the way that food would. You want to brush your teeth regardless of whether you gave someone 10 blowjobs or one blowjob. It’s all about taking care of your oral health in there the way you would normally do.”

MYTH: If your partner has any sort of STD and you have oral sex with them, rinsing your mouth out will prevent you from contracting it.

caption STDs cannot be washed out with alcohol. source oneinchpunch/ Shutterstock

Whether through oral or penetration, sexually transmitted diseases or infections can and will be transferred to your partner if you are not using protection. Although this should be a known fact, many people are still living on the myth that if you just simply rinse your mouth after oral sex, you’ll be fine. That, however, is far from true.

“Every day I see at least one patient that says that drinking alcohol, or rinsing and washing the body with alcohol, removes all sorts of bacteria and viruses,” said Sendler. “Body secretions can be benign or dangerous depending on their look, taste, consistency. Just because sperm tends to be salty, it doesn’t mean that it repels viruses and bacteria.”

MYTH: There’s no chance whatsoever that you can contract HIV.

caption HIV can be transmitted through oral sex, but it’s rare. source 4 PM production / Shutterstock

Though contracting HIV may be on your mind when having penetrative sex, many falsely believe that having oral sex protects them from infection.

“Most people remain uneducated about how HIV spreads through oral sex,” Sendler told INSIDER. “One of the most common misconceptions is that having sex with an HIV positive person immediately leads to HIV virus transmission. There are degrees of infectivity where the virus might be more potent among some of us, while more benign among others.

“Furthermore, we all have different immunological response to infections. For anyone who is worried about getting an HIV from anyone through oral sex, they should have their partner wear a condom. This approach decreases anxiety and promotes healthy sexual practices.

“But, it is not so easy to get HIV through oral sex. In fact, the transmission rate is about 0.3% across all kinds of sexual behaviors.”

MYTH: Oral sex is only foreplay.

caption Oral sex doesn’t just have to be foreplay. source Photographee.eu/ Shutterstock

According to Genevieve Westrope – managing director for The Unmentionables – one thing we should stop doing is looking at sex as only foreplay.

“Oral sex can be foreplay but it’s also just as intimate,” she said. “Sometimes it’s more intimate than penetrative sex.”

Although oral sex is often used as an appetizer to penetrative sex, it’s actually more than that. Sex and relationship expert and founder of Touchpoint Jared Matthew Weiss said that you should be using this as a time to really build your partner up to have a great time.

“Many of us experience what’s called responsive desire, which is a fancy way of saying that we need to be aroused – or physically turned on – before we can or want to play,” he told INSIDER. “So do not go for her clitoris right away. You have to build up to that. Tease her around her vagina and her inner thighs with light licks and gentle tickles. Then, softly graze her clitoris with the tip of your tongue, and pull back. Turn her on. If you skip this step, you risk not turning her on enough or overstimulating her to the point where she won’t be able to orgasm, and could possibly even experience some pain.”

MYTH: You don’t need to vocalize how you feel during the encounter.

caption It is important to vocalize what you want — at every stage of sex. source The WB

When the topic of sex comes up around the dinner table, it’s well known to be frowned upon. The topic has been so taboo in the past, that it’s made it uncomfortable to talk about with your own partner – even when you’re inside the bedroom.

“Many of us do not vocalize what we want, what we don’t want, or even when something feels great,” Weiss said. “Give your partner a way to signal that they want more of something, by telling them to tug on your hair when it feels good. Saying something like “the harder you pull, the more I know you enjoy and want it,” can make it easy to describe what works and what does.

MYTH: You should only use your mouth during oral sex.

caption Oral sex doesn’t need to just involve your mouth. source TORWAISTUDIO/Shutterstock

Of course, oral sex is called oral sex because it is done with your mouth. That doesn’t mean, however, that you only have to use your mouth during the encounter. Weiss told INSIDER that many people lack the intimacy of touch throughout oral sex.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.