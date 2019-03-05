After an anti-Semitic incident at a local school, Orange County rabbis are preaching education

source https://twitter.com/jimr1967/status/1102266603758972928/photo/1

Students from Newport Beach, Calif. posted photos over the weekend laughing and grinning over red plastic cups in the shape of a swastika and displaying the Nazi salute.

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise across the country, according to the Anti-Defamation League, with the highest number of these incidents taking place at schools.

Rabbis across Orange County told INSIDER that they were shocked by the recent incident, stressing the importance of education to teach students about the consequences of anti-Semitic actions.

The photos are shocking: a group of young people laughing and grinning widely around a table of red plastic cups formed in the shape of a swastika. Their arms jut forward, above the display, in what looks like a Nazi salute.

The images, reportedly taken at a party over the weekend in Orange County, Calif., and posted to social media, have shocked the community and reinvigorated debate over how best to educate young people about a brutal legacy of anti-Semitism.

Several of the people in the photo are believed to be students at Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach, Calif., a predominantly white and affluent Orange County city, according to the Times and the Orange County Register. The pictures were posted to Twitter and Snapchat, ultimately going viral and prompting swift backlash from the school district, elected officials, and community organizations.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District said in a message posted on its site that they are working with law enforcement to investigate the students’ actions. Newport-Mesa Unified School District President Charlene Metoyer also told the Register that district and school administrators, along with a crisis team, met on Sunday to determine possible disciplinary action.

“I’d like to see genuine remorse from the perpetrators here,” she told the Register. “They need to learn about what those symbols mean and how devastating it is to see it occurring in 2019. We obviously need to do a better job of providing education and awareness.”

Rather than punish these students, rabbis across Orange County who spoke to INSIDER said the best strategy moving forward is to try and understand what drove them to convey anti-Semitic rhetoric, and ensure they understand the consequences of those actions.

I condemn this display of a hateful, anti-semitic symbol and call on parents and community leaders to redouble our efforts to educate young people about the history of violence against Jewish people worldwide. This has no place in Orange County. https://t.co/Fo8FNrwJCV — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 3, 2019

“You don’t suspend them and you don’t expel them. Suspension is an award and they don’t get to go to school for a couple of days. Expulsion just says to another school ‘here, take this kid’ rather than taking the responsibility for what needs to be happen, which is a deeper education,” Rabbi Heidi Cohen of Temple Beth Sholom in Santa Ana, Calif. told INSIDER. “We are probably in the last 10 to 15 years of having [Holocaust] survivors and eye witness accounts, and they need to sit down and hear these stories… they need to understand the severity of these actions.”

Anti-Semitism and hate crimes are on the rise

Anti-Semitism has been on the upswing across the country – in 2017, the number of these types of incidents rose by almost 60 percent, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), signaling the largest single-year increase of reported anti-Jewish hostility since the organization began tracking those statistics four decades ago.

The report added that 2017 was the first time since at least 2010 where an anti-Semitic incident occurred in every state, with the second highest number of incidents taking place in California. Schools were a particular hotbed, surpassing public areas as the locations with the highest number of these incidents.

In October, a gunman with an AR-15 and handguns opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring six others in what the ADL described as the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history.

Less than a month later, a viral photo surfaced that displayed Wisconsin students smiling and making the Nazi salute at their prom that took place the prior spring. And in January, a high school outside of Minneapolis caught national attention after a photo emerged of two students displaying Nazi salutes and holding a school dance invitation with references to Adolf Hitler.

In addition to a national increase in anti-Semitism, there has been a rise of hate crimes in recent years – the FBI reported that hate crimes were up about 17 percent in 2017. In Orange County, there have been 56 documented hate crimes and 94 hate incidents in the county in 2017, compared to 50 hate crimes and 72 hate incidents the year before, according to the Orange County Human Relations Commission.

“A lot of white supremacy groups and Nazi groups that have been operating within social media or underground are seeing there might be more support for their perspective,” rabbi K’vod Wieder, of Temple Beth El of South Orange County, told INSIDER. “I think anti-Semitism has always been present, and I think people have held these feelings and prejudices for a long time but they’ve become emboldened.”

Next Steps

Local Jewish leaders believe this past weekend’s incident reflects a problematic increase in hateful language and actions.

“My initial reaction was sadness that young people would act so insensitively and so ignorantly,” Rabbi Elie Spitz, of Congregation B’nai Israel in Tustin, Calif, told INSIDER. “What really concerns me and what is a flashing red light is that their behavior is another expression of this growing crassnesss and growing insensitivity to the power of words, of language, and of hateful speech.”

Rabbi Richard Steinberg of Congregation Shir-Ha-Ma’alot in Irvine, Calif. wrote on Facebook that “after the horrors of Pittsburg, I asked all the 10-12 graders at my synagogue whether they had experienced any form of anti-Semitism… 100% said yes. From name calling, to walking in the school hall and someone rolling a penny next to them… these acts were met with silence by the bystanders.”

“Let us be people who respond,” Steinberg added in the post.

Local rabbis told INSIDER they believe education is a key component to quashing anti-Semitism. But Josdel Hernandez, a junior at Newport Harbor, told the Los Angeles Times that most students are too removed from the Holocaust for it to make an impact.

“While they have heard about the Holocaust, I don’t think it’s a real reality for them,” Wieder said. “They don’t have connections or relationships to people who have been involved, so whatever they know about it is very abstract.”

Cohen, of Temple Beth Sholom, added that hateful rhetoric has become normalized in recent years. She said she plans to have a conversation with her middle school students about the incident to encourage dialogue among their peers.

“I think we have a lot of work left to do. This is not going to be solved with one incident,” she told INSIDER. “Unfortunately, I think we are going to see many more incidents and it’s a matter of continuing to keep it in the forefront and to keep having these conversations and not be quiet.”