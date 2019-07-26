THEN AND NOW: The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ stars in their earliest roles

caption Laura Prepon will always be Donna from “That 70s Show.” source FOX/Netflix

The final season of “Orange Is the New Black” is on Netflix.

From Laura Prepon to Kate Mulgrew, INSIDER rounds up the early roles of the Litchfield women.

“Orange Is the New Black” has one of the largest ensembles on all of television.

After seven seasons, the show has turned much of its cast into big stars. But not all of them started on “OITNB.” Here’s what some of the show’s biggest stars were doing before getting shipped off to prison.

Ian Phillips contributed to an earlier version of this story.

Taylor Schilling plays Piper Chapman, the first inmate we ever met at Litchfield.

caption Taylor Schilling. source Netflix

Piper heads to prison while she’s engaged.

Schilling’s most notable role before the show was as Christine Mendez in 2012’s Best Picture winner “Argo.”

caption She looks a bit different in the film. source Warner Bros via YouTube

With the show ending, Schilling will appear in upcoming movies “Phil” and “The Prodigy.”

Laverne Cox plays Sophia Burset in a highly-praised performance.

caption Sophia has one of the most powerful story arcs on “OITNB.” source Netflix

In Sophia’s flashbacks that show her life before she transitioned, she is played by Cox’s real life twin brother, M Lamar.

Like many stars before her, Cox once appeared in an episode of “Law & Order.”

caption Here’s Cox on “Law & Order.” source NBC via YouTube

Cox was on both “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” in 2008.

Nick Sandow plays Joe Caputo, the perpetually bitter yet caring warden.

caption Nick Sandow on “OITNB.” source Netflix

The character has come a long way since season one and wound up as one of the most compassionate wardens.

Sandow starred as gangster Waxey Gordon in a few episodes of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

caption You may not recognize him without the mustache. source HBO

He also had some appearances on “Law & Order” in the ’90s. Sandow was also in the 2002 movie “Swimfan.”

Constance Shulman plays Yoga Jones. Her zen demeanor hides a dark past.

caption Her voice sounds familiar for a reason. source Netflix

Yoga Jones wasn’t on season six, but she appears on the show’s final season.

You might not know her face, but you definitely know her voice.

caption Yup! You’re now going to want to go back and watch an episode or two. source Nickelodeon via YouTube

She voiced Patti Mayonnaise on “Doug.”

Natasha Lyonne plays the troubled Nicky Nichols, who struggles to stay on the straight and narrow after years of drug addiction.

caption Natasha Lyonne on “OITNB.” source Netflix

Nicky eventually overcomes her drug addiction on later seasons of the series.

Lyonne has been acting since age seven. She starred in “American Pie” and “Everyone Says I Love You.”

caption You’ve probably seen Lyonne before on screen. source Fox Searchlight Pictures via YouTube

Her first big role was in “Slums of Beverly Hills.”

The character of Nicky is borrows heavily from Lyonne’s real life. She was arrested several times and suffered from alcohol and drug addiction, leading to open heart surgery. Lyonne is now sober and also stars on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Russian Doll.”

Adrienne C. Moore gives one of the show’s funniest performances as Cindy.

caption Adrienne C. Moore in “OITNB.” source Netflix

Cindy had to make some tough decisions about her friends on season six.

Moore honed her comedy chops during two very brief appearances on “30 Rock.”

caption Moore on “30 Rock.” source NBC via Netflix

She also made an appearance on “Blue Bloods.”

Yael Stone plays Lorna Morello, who gets caught up in her own fantasy life sometimes.

caption Yael Stone on “OITNB.” source Netflix

Lorna became pregnant during season five and has since been focused on becoming a mother.

Stone, originally from Sydney, starred in several Australian movies and TV shows.

caption Stone, with much shorter hair. source Sony Pictures Classics via YouTube

One of them was 1999 comedy “Me Myself I” when she was 14.

Taryn Manning plays Pennsatucky.

caption Pennsatucky has one of the show’s biggest transformations. source Netflix

She started off as an antagonist in season one, but her character has since evolved. On the show’s final season she studies to get her GED.

Manning played Janeane in Eminem’s explosive big screen debut “8 Mile.”

caption Manning, looking quite different. source Universal Pictures via YouTube

The multi-talented Manning is also a prolific musician.

Lori Petty plays the highly paranoid Lolly Whitehill.

caption Petty isn’t in season five, but you probably know her from a Tom Hanks’ movie. source Netflix

Whitehall appears briefly on the show’s final two seasons.

Petty was on the team in the 1993 classic “A League of Their Own.”

caption Petty in “A League of Their Own.” source Columbia Pictures via YouTube

Petty starred alongside Tom Hanks as one of the main ballplayers.

Laura Prepon plays Piper’s wife, Alex Vause.

caption You probably remember Prepon from another popular TV show. source Netflix

Vause and Piper were married during season six.

Most people still know her best as Donna from “That ’70s Show.”

caption She had red hair on “That ’70s Show.” source Fox via Netflix

Prepon welcomed her first child with Ben Foster in 2017.

Uzo Aduba gives a revelatory performance as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.

caption Aduba as Suzanne Warren. source Netflix

Aduba has won Emmys for her role on “OITNB.”

“Orange is the New Black” is Aduba’s first major role.

caption You’ll see more of Crazy Eyes in the new season. source CBS via Netflix

Prior to this, she had a small part as a nurse in an episode of “Blue Bloods” in 2012.

Kate Mulgrew plays the fiery, Russian cook, Red.

caption Mulgrew’s hair isn’t red in real life. source Netflix

Red lost a lot of her beloved hair at the end of season five after a vicious prison attack.

You probably recognize Mulgrew for her role on “Star Trek: Voyager.”

caption Mulgrew was on the show for all seven seasons. source UPN

Mulgrew was cast as the first series regular to play a female captain.

Elizabeth Rodriguez plays a tough-as-nails mother Aleida Diaz who was released from prison at the end of season four.

caption Aleida Diaz on “OITNB.” source Netflix

She has had a tough time trying to get back on her feet since release.

Rodriguez was on a lot of shows previously including former ABC soap opera “All My Children” where she played another inmate, Carmen Morales, alongside daytime queen, Susan Lucci.

caption Morales went on a few dates with Erica Kane’s future husband, Jack Montgomery. source ABC

Before “OITNB,” she had small recurring roles on a number of shows including “ER,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Law & Order.” You may have seen her more recently on the first season of “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Logan.”

Mei has some of the best one-liners on the series.

caption No one messes with Mei. source Netflix

Mei appears briefly on the final season of “OITNB.”

Mei appeared on several episodes of “Roseanne” during season two.

caption Mei was a hair dresser. source ABC

Mei was one of Roseanne’s coworkers, Iris, when she worked in the hair salon.

Mackenzie Phillips joined the show on season six as Barb Dennings, the leader of D-block.

caption Mackenzie Phillips on season six of “OITNB.” source Netflix

Dennings had a sister, Carol, in prison as well. The two didn’t get along.

Phillips played one of the stars of the original “One Day at a Time” for the first five seasons.

caption Phillips on “One Day at a Time.” source CBS via Getty Images

She played Julie Cooper Horvath.

Francesca Curran joined the show on season four as Skinhead Helen, a member of the white supremacist group.

caption Helen in the new season of “Orange is the New Black.” source Netflix

Curran has not appeared on the show since season five.

Before she was cast on the show, Curran was working in commercials and at Starbucks along with her family restaurant.

caption Curran learned she had an audition for “OITNB” late one night after she got out of work. source Francesca Curran/Vimeo

You can read our interview with Curran here.