THEN AND NOW: The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ stars in their earliest roles

- source
- FOX/Netflix
- The final season of “Orange Is the New Black” is on Netflix.
- From Laura Prepon to Kate Mulgrew, INSIDER rounds up the early roles of the Litchfield women.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
“Orange Is the New Black” has one of the largest ensembles on all of television.
After seven seasons, the show has turned much of its cast into big stars. But not all of them started on “OITNB.” Here’s what some of the show’s biggest stars were doing before getting shipped off to prison.
Ian Phillips contributed to an earlier version of this story.
Taylor Schilling plays Piper Chapman, the first inmate we ever met at Litchfield.
- source
- Netflix
Piper heads to prison while she’s engaged.
Schilling’s most notable role before the show was as Christine Mendez in 2012’s Best Picture winner “Argo.”
- source
- Warner Bros via YouTube
With the show ending, Schilling will appear in upcoming movies “Phil” and “The Prodigy.”
Laverne Cox plays Sophia Burset in a highly-praised performance.
- source
- Netflix
In Sophia’s flashbacks that show her life before she transitioned, she is played by Cox’s real life twin brother, M Lamar.
Like many stars before her, Cox once appeared in an episode of “Law & Order.”
- source
- NBC via YouTube
Cox was on both “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” in 2008.
Nick Sandow plays Joe Caputo, the perpetually bitter yet caring warden.
- source
- Netflix
The character has come a long way since season one and wound up as one of the most compassionate wardens.
Sandow starred as gangster Waxey Gordon in a few episodes of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”
- source
- HBO
He also had some appearances on “Law & Order” in the ’90s. Sandow was also in the 2002 movie “Swimfan.”
Constance Shulman plays Yoga Jones. Her zen demeanor hides a dark past.
- source
- Netflix
Yoga Jones wasn’t on season six, but she appears on the show’s final season.
You might not know her face, but you definitely know her voice.
- source
- Nickelodeon via YouTube
She voiced Patti Mayonnaise on “Doug.”
Natasha Lyonne plays the troubled Nicky Nichols, who struggles to stay on the straight and narrow after years of drug addiction.
- source
- Netflix
Nicky eventually overcomes her drug addiction on later seasons of the series.
Lyonne has been acting since age seven. She starred in “American Pie” and “Everyone Says I Love You.”
Her first big role was in “Slums of Beverly Hills.”
The character of Nicky is borrows heavily from Lyonne’s real life. She was arrested several times and suffered from alcohol and drug addiction, leading to open heart surgery. Lyonne is now sober and also stars on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Russian Doll.”
Adrienne C. Moore gives one of the show’s funniest performances as Cindy.
- source
- Netflix
Cindy had to make some tough decisions about her friends on season six.
Moore honed her comedy chops during two very brief appearances on “30 Rock.”
- source
- NBC via Netflix
She also made an appearance on “Blue Bloods.”
Yael Stone plays Lorna Morello, who gets caught up in her own fantasy life sometimes.
- source
- Netflix
Lorna became pregnant during season five and has since been focused on becoming a mother.
Stone, originally from Sydney, starred in several Australian movies and TV shows.
One of them was 1999 comedy “Me Myself I” when she was 14.
Taryn Manning plays Pennsatucky.
- source
- Netflix
She started off as an antagonist in season one, but her character has since evolved. On the show’s final season she studies to get her GED.
Manning played Janeane in Eminem’s explosive big screen debut “8 Mile.”
The multi-talented Manning is also a prolific musician.
Lori Petty plays the highly paranoid Lolly Whitehill.
- source
- Netflix
Whitehall appears briefly on the show’s final two seasons.
Petty was on the team in the 1993 classic “A League of Their Own.”
Petty starred alongside Tom Hanks as one of the main ballplayers.
Laura Prepon plays Piper’s wife, Alex Vause.
- source
- Netflix
Vause and Piper were married during season six.
Most people still know her best as Donna from “That ’70s Show.”
- source
- Fox via Netflix
Prepon welcomed her first child with Ben Foster in 2017.
Uzo Aduba gives a revelatory performance as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.
- source
- Netflix
Aduba has won Emmys for her role on “OITNB.”
“Orange is the New Black” is Aduba’s first major role.
- source
- CBS via Netflix
Prior to this, she had a small part as a nurse in an episode of “Blue Bloods” in 2012.
Kate Mulgrew plays the fiery, Russian cook, Red.
- source
- Netflix
Red lost a lot of her beloved hair at the end of season five after a vicious prison attack.
You probably recognize Mulgrew for her role on “Star Trek: Voyager.”
- source
- UPN
Mulgrew was cast as the first series regular to play a female captain.
Elizabeth Rodriguez plays a tough-as-nails mother Aleida Diaz who was released from prison at the end of season four.
- source
- Netflix
She has had a tough time trying to get back on her feet since release.
Rodriguez was on a lot of shows previously including former ABC soap opera “All My Children” where she played another inmate, Carmen Morales, alongside daytime queen, Susan Lucci.
- source
- ABC
Before “OITNB,” she had small recurring roles on a number of shows including “ER,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Law & Order.” You may have seen her more recently on the first season of “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Logan.”
Mei has some of the best one-liners on the series.
- source
- Netflix
Mei appears briefly on the final season of “OITNB.”
Mei appeared on several episodes of “Roseanne” during season two.
- source
- ABC
Mei was one of Roseanne’s coworkers, Iris, when she worked in the hair salon.
Mackenzie Phillips joined the show on season six as Barb Dennings, the leader of D-block.
- source
- Netflix
Dennings had a sister, Carol, in prison as well. The two didn’t get along.
Phillips played one of the stars of the original “One Day at a Time” for the first five seasons.
- source
- CBS via Getty Images
She played Julie Cooper Horvath.
Francesca Curran joined the show on season four as Skinhead Helen, a member of the white supremacist group.
- source
- Netflix
Curran has not appeared on the show since season five.
Before she was cast on the show, Curran was working in commercials and at Starbucks along with her family restaurant.
- source
- Francesca Curran/Vimeo
You can read our interview with Curran here.