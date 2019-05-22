‘Orange Is the New Black’ is ending this summer on Netflix — here’s the teaser trailer for the final season

- source
- Wednesday, Netflix announced the seventh and final season of “Orange Is the New Black” will debut Friday, July 26 on the streaming service.
- Premiering in 2013, “OITNB” was Netflix’s third original show after “House of Cards” and “Hemlock Grove.”
- The new teaser trailer doesn’t show footage from the new season. Instead it shows the women of Litchfield singing the familiar theme song for the show as they walk through the various show sets.
- According to Netflix, the final season of “OITNB” will show Piper struggle with life outside of prison.
- Taystee was just found guilty of the death of former CO Piscatella and is facing a life sentence in prison.
- Natasha Lyonne, who plays, Nicky, directs an episode of the final season. You can watch the trailer below.
