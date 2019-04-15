Orbitz is refunding taxes and fees on all hotels and travel packages booked on Tax Day — here’s how to get the deal

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Shutterstock/oneinchpunch

Orbitz is refunding all taxes and fees when you book a hotel or travel package today, April 15, in celebration of Tax Day.

The refund will be delivered within 48 hours in the form of Orbitz Rewards “Orbucks,” which can be used immediately.

To get the rebate, book through Orbitz.com/TaxDay.

What better way to “celebrate” Tax Day than to book a tax-free trip?

For today only, Orbitz is offering to refund all taxes and fees you pay when you book either a hotel, or a flight-and-hotel vacation package. To get the refund, users simply have to book through a specific landing page: Orbitz.com/TaxDay.

The refund will come in the form of Orbitz Rewards “Orbucks,” which can be used for future hotel bookings or vacation packages.

According to Mel Dohmen, a travel expert at Orbitz, some of the highest taxes and fees run between 15-25%.

“We recommend purchasing a vacation package (airfare and hotel) to top taxed locations like the Cayman Islands (21%), Bermuda (19%) and Turks & Caicos (18%) in the British Virgin Islands,” Dohmen said in a statement provided to Business Insider. “Or take a trip to global hot spots like Sri Lanka (19%), Cambodia (15%) and India (17%).”

In order to get the refund, you’ll have to have an active Orbitz Rewards account. If you don’t currently have one, you can sign up here, or during the checkout process.

“This tax season has been a tough one, with nearly 20% of taxpayers telling us they don’t expect to see a refund at all this year due to tax reform changes,” said Carey Malloy, Orbitz’s director of brand and marketing, in a press release. “Travel plans can be one of the first expenditures cut when people start to feel the pinch, so we’re hoping to help people unwind from the stress of the season and still knock something off their bucket list.”

The refund should appear in your Orbitz account within 48 hours, and can be used immediately.

Maximizing your purchase with the right rewards card

Orbitz is an online-travel agency, so consider using a credit card that offers bonus rewards on travel purchases. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve offer 2x and 3x points, respectively, per dollar spent on travel. You can learn more about the two cards here.