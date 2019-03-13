This $300 cooler lights up when you open the lid — it’s now my go-to camping essential

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Orca

Orca’s Liddup cooler features a built-in LED light panel that illuminates the contents of the cooler as soon as you open the lid.

With a sufficient amount of ice or cold packs, a Liddup cooler can keep foods chilled for more than a week.

The 35-quart capacity of the Liddup offers enough storage capacity for multi-day camping trips or a seriously productive day of fishing.

Imagine opening the fridge to find no light illuminating your food. You’d stand there, peering into the gloom and wondering where the milk was hiding, if you had any cold cuts left in the drawer, or if that was a jar of mustard, pickles, or sauerkraut lurking at the back of the top shelf. A grim thought, no? Well, why did it take so long for someone to put a light inside a cooler, then? Any camper can tell you that the struggle of poking around inside a cooler by the glow of flashlight or headlamp is every bit as frustrating as searching through darkened fridge would be.

The dark days are finally over thanks to the Liddup Cooler from Orca. The company started with a cooler that was already exceptionally well made, then took the “why didn’t I think of that!” step and added LED lighting that automatically turns on when you open the lid. By the light of these, well, lights, you can clearly see the contents of the cooler even on the darkest of nights.

The first result is reduced frustration as you search for a snack or beer, or place a fish you just caught onto a bed of ice. The second result is reduced loss of interior chill as you’ll have the cooler open for less time than you would if you were searching via flashlight. The third result will be nearby campers and/or fishermen coming over and saying: “Hey, what’s that?”

To which you might reply: “What, this? My Liddup cooler from Orca? Well, it’s just a 35-quart-capacity cooler with multi-day ice retention, a rugged, roto-molded body, a thick lid gasket ensuring a proper seal, a drainage spout, large and flexible handles, and attachment points for other gear. Oh, and of course it has this automatic lighting system that switches on bright white LEDs when the lid is lifted and that runs off just four AA batteries, that’s all.”

And to that I’d say … good answer, you clearly did your homework! The Orca Liddup cooler is one of those products that comes with just one modification to an existing item but that far surpasses the competition for it. I’ve used lots of coolers with week-long ice retention, a secure lid and gasket system, and construction rugged enough to survive a fall out a truck bed during highway-speed drives. But I’d never seen a built-in lighting system before, and now, for that one innovation, the Liddup is my go-to cooler for any and all outings that just might see me digging about for a drink or a snack in the dark.

Sure, at about $270-$300 (depending on the color), these coolers are pricey. But convenience in the field? That’s priceless.