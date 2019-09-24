Milk Bar makes and ships some of the best sweet treats around —here’s why it’s the perfect gift for a sweet tooth

source Milk Bar

Milk Bar is home to some of the most unique sweet treats around.

The innovative cakes, cookies, and pies are as delicious as they are fun- and they make great gifts for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Milk Bar has an online store where you can buy their treats, cookbooks, and cooking classes. Milk Bar ships nationwide, as well as to Canada and the UK.

Imagine the crazy, sugary confections you dreamed of eating as a child. Those odd, but delicious concoctions that Mom or Dad probably wouldn’t even let you create for fear that you’d stay up all night riding a sugar high. Well, now you can actually find these funky creations at Milk Bar (think: cookies filled with marshmallows and corn flakes) – and they’re even better than you could have ever imagined.

Inventive, sweet treats are what makes Milk Bar one of the buzziest bakeries around. Christina Tosi– Milk Bar’s founder, chef, and creative mastermind- has always put dessert first. Growing up, she had a passion for baking cookies. She fine-tuned her baking skills in culinary school and went on to work for David Chang, helping him create a dessert menu for his empire of Momofuku restaurants. That was the launchpad for what eventually became Milk Bar, now an empire of its own.

If you’ve ever walked by a Milk Bar store, you’ve probably seen a line spilling out the door. People go crazy for Tosi’s recipes – unique twists on American classics like chocolate chip cookies and soft-serve ice cream. Luckily, you don’t have to wait in a long line or even live by a Milk Bar to try some of the shop’s delicacies. The Milk Bar online store has a huge selection of sweets that can be delivered right to your door – and it’s a great place to find gifts for the sweet tooth in your life (or even just to treat yourself).

Sending a friend a regular tin of cookies to say congratulations is a sweet gesture, but Milk Bar takes it up a notch with unique flavor combinations and colorful presentations that are perfect for every occasion.

Keep reading for all the fun ways you can give the gift of Milk Bar to your friends and family.

caption The You Got This set is a sweet pick-me-up. source Milk Bar

Send some sweets

There may be no better way to say “I love you” or “I miss you” than a box filled with something bright, super sweet, and really delicious. You can buy almost all of Milk Bar’s best desserts online, barring the milkshakes and infamous Cereal Milk soft serve. Choose from à-la-carte options, or go for one of Milk Bar’s bundles curated for all sorts of specific occasions.

The You Got This box ($80), filled with Milk Bar Pie and a selection of cookies, is a perfect way to celebrate any big milestones or provide sweet relief for a friend that’s feeling a little down. The Classic birthday bundle ($72) includes enough vanilla birthday cake and delectable birthday cake truffles for a small soiree. If you’re new to Milk Bar, even if there’s no birthday coming up soon, I’d find an excuse to order this. The Birthday Cake is dotted with rainbow sprinkles and filled with layers of creamy frosting, just like the stuff you could get from a box growing up, but much better. The B’day Truffles have all of the flavors of a slice of cake in one little bite, with a crunchy-ish outer shell and a chewy, half-baked center.

You can’t go wrong with anything you buy here, but the Compost Cookie, Milk Bar Pie, and Corn Cookie are some more of our favorites.

caption The naked Birthday Cake of fanfare. source Milk Bar/ Facebook

Take a baking class

If they love Milk Bar, or just baking in general, surprise them with a baking class. These are offered in NYC, DC, and LA. Each class is centered around learning how to create one of Milk Bar’s popular desserts, like the Birthday Cake. A class will cost you $95 a person, but it’s definitely a fun activity they’ll always remember. If you can join them, even better. You’ll even get an apron and a headband, which Tosi is known to don, so you’ll feel like a natural. For kids, there’s Camp Milk Bar. The fun, interactive classes will teach little ones easy baking skills, and it costs just $35. The best part? They’ll get to keep and eat the creations when the class is done.

Gift some merchandise

For the true Milk Bar fans who want more than cookies, there’s merchandise, like totes, cookbooks, and mugs. Even if they don’t know Milk Bar, a Christina Tosi cookbook makes a great gift for any baker. Her creativity in the kitchen is sure to inspire, plus the colorful cookbooks will look great on any coffee table or bookshelf. And, you can’t go wrong with a sassy mug for coffee lovers.

Bottom line

No matter the occasion, Milk Bar treats will definitely put a smile on someone’s face. The desserts may be pricier than most, but that’s what makes them prime for special occasions. Milk Bar ships nationwide in the US, and internationally to Canada and the UK. Whether it’s a treat-yourself tin of cookies or a surprise birthday cake, Milk Bar is definitely worth the splurge.