An Oregon fire department is testing an electric 3-wheel vehicle for emergency response — take a look at the Rapid Responder

By
Brittany Chang
-

Arcimoto created a three-wheel electric emergency vehicle called the “Rapid Responder” that is now being tested with an Oregon fire department.

Oregon-based Arcimoto and Eugene Springfield Fire Department announced the partner pilot testing program of the Rapid Responder on March 10, making it the first time the three-wheeler will undergo a testing program with first responders.

The Rapid Responder vehicle is fully electric, and its maker claims the three-wheeler is fast and efficient enough to cater to the fire department’s emergency needs in a cheaper and more environmentally-friendly manner. This will also allow the fire department to make its response time to emergencies faster without the fear of getting “bogged down in traffic.”

The Rapid Responder’s uses aren’t limited to just fire departments. Arcimoto claims the vehicle is a good fit for first responders, police, and campus security as well. And because it’s smaller than the traditional diesel-fueled emergency response vehicle, the Rapid Responder can maneuver off of city streets and onto slimmer roads.

The Eugene Springfield isn’t the only fire department in the US testing new electric vehicles: the Los Angeles Fire Department recently ordered a $1.2 million electric firetruck that is set to be delivered by 2021.

Keep scrolling to learn about the Rapid Responder:

The vehicle can reach up to 75 mph.

It has a 100 city mile range on a single charge with its lithium-ion battery.

The battery takes eight hours to charge using a 120-volt charger…

…or four hours using a 240-volt charger.

There’s seating for two people…

….as well as a rear cargo area.

Equipment can be stored on the roof-mounted rack.

Like other emergency vehicles, the Rapid Responder has a lightbar and sirens…

…as well as a 360-degree light.

Like most electric vehicles, the Rapid Responder is quiet when the sirens aren’t on.

It’s maker claims the “silent-running” vehicle is beneficial because it won’t interrupt the radio used by law enforcement for communication.

The Eugene Springfield Fire Department’s fire chief Chris Heppel said that the Rapid Responder could have been used for many of the 40,000 emergency calls that the department managed in 2019.

“We are extremely proud to be the first firehouse in the world to deploy this cutting-edge vehicle, and look forward to working with Arcimoto in this pilot program to create a world-class sustainable EMS solution,” Heppel said in a statement.

The production of the Rapid Responder will begin later this year.

Acrimoto also has an “FUV Evergreen Edition” three-wheel vehicle.

The FUV — short for “Fun Utility Vehicle” — Evergreen Edition has the same top speed and city range as the Rapid Responder.

However, it has features that cater to non-emergency responder customers, such as a magnetic cup holder, BlueTooth speakers, heated seats, a phone mount, and a choice of hard or soft doors.

The FUV Evergreen Edition starts at $19,900.

