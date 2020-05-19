LIVE UPDATES: Follow the results of Oregon’s presidential and House primaries

source © Allard Schager/Getty Images

Oregon is holding its presidential and House primaries on Tuesday, May 19.

There are competitive Republican and Democratic primaries to replace retiring Rep. Greg Walden in Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, a safe Republican seat.

For years, the state has held its elections almost entirely by mail by sending every registered voter a ballot.

The stakes:

Bernie Sanders officially dropped out of the presidential primary on April 8, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee.

While Sanders will continue to stay on the ballot in upcoming primaries and earn delegates from those contests for his representatives to have a seat on important Democratic National Convention committees, he formally endorsed Biden on April 13.

In the Democratic presidential primary, Oregon allocates 61 pledged delegates to the Convention, with 41 allocated between the state’s five congressional districts and 20 allocated based on the statewide results.

Here’s where Biden and Sanders currently stand in the delegate race, according to Decision Desk HQ and the University of Virginia Center for Politics:

Oregon is also holding primaries in all five of its House of Representatives districts. While Oregon’s four Democratic representatives are all running for re-election, GOP Rep. Greg Walden is retiring from Oregon’s 2nd district, a safe Republican seat that President Donald Trump carried by 21 percentage points in 2016.

As other states have struggled to adapt to holding elections during the current pandemic, Oregon has held its elections almost entirely by mail since 2000 by sending every voter a ballot with pre-paid postage that can either be mailed in or dropped in a secure ballot drop off box.

On Tuesday morning Pacific Time, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Election Divisons reported that nearly 1 million ballots had been returned, bringing voter turnout to 35.1% of all registered voters.