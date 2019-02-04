10 Oreo desserts you can buy right now

caption There are a lot of ways to enjoy Oreo cookies. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oreo cookies aren’t just a tasty cookie sandwich treat; they also come sold as various drool-worthy desserts.

You can get edible cookie dough that contains Oreo cookies.

You can buy frozen or fresh fried Oreo cookies.

Who would’ve thought the simple combination of cookies and cream could be so delicious? Although the classic cookie might be the most convenient way to enjoy Oreos, it certainly isn’t the only way to enjoy it anymore.

We’ve rounded up 10 Oreo desserts you can go buy right this minute.

Oreo-flavored edible cookie dough is basically cookies on cookies.

caption It doesn’t contain eggs. source the cookie dough cafe

If you agree that the cookie dough is actually the best part of the cookie-making process, then you’ll love the Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough with Oreo from The Cookie Dough Cafe. You can eat this straight from the jar without fear as it’s safe to eat. It can be found in select supermarkets around the US or it can be ordered online.

Fried Oreos are the only way to take a trip to the State Fair without actually leaving home.

caption You can also purchase Fried Oreos with ice cream at Sonic for a limited time. source Sonic

Proving once again that you can pretty much deep fry anything, these desserts boast crunchy vanilla coating and gooey Oreo cookie on the inside. The directions on the box recommend microwaving the treats for a warm, ultra gooey snack. You can grab yourself a pack from the freezer section of Walmart.

Or if you want them prepared for you and served with ice cream, you can score some at your local Sonic for a limited time.

Oreo churros are the perfect way to keep that creamy filling.

caption They come with a creme filling. source Hollis Johnson

If you’re tired of plain churros, these ones made out of Oreo cookies might be your new favorite treat. The outside is deep-fried and crunchy, just like a traditional churro, except these also come with a sweet, creme filling. You can get them at Target or Walmart to satisfy all your comfort food cravings.

Oreo ice cream cake is pretty much the ultimate dessert.

caption It’s limited edition. source Friendly’s

What better way to combine Oreos, ice cream, and cake? Friendly’s makes a cake out of vanilla ice cream, a crushed Oreo filling, vanilla icing, and a chocolate fudge drizzle with even more crushed Oreos on top. Find it at Target.

Ditch the plain chocolate bar and opt for an Oreo candy bar.

caption The bar is loaded with Oreo creme. source Milka

Milka makes a milk chocolate candy bar full of Oreo bits in a creme filling. If chocolate wasn’t good enough, it just got five times better. You can snag yourself a bar at Walmart or Target.

Oreo-flavored ice cream is a satisfying spin on a classic.

caption You can also serve it in an Oreo ice cream cone. source Breyers

Sometimes you can’t mess with a classic. Breyers makes a tub of Oreo cookies and cream ice cream that comes with Oreo bits in every single scoop. You can find it at Target or your local supermarket.

If you love the filling, try out the Most Stuf Oreos.

caption They’re loaded with creme. source Walmart

Recently, Nabisco launched limited-edition Oreos called “The Most Stuf.” And they boast having the most creme ever out of any Oreo cookie variety. They’ve been spotted at Rite-Aid and Walmart locations.

Unleash your inner kid with Oreo pudding pops.

caption It’s only $4.99 source Boxed

If you’re willing to do a little DIY for the dessert of your dreams, JELL-O Oreo Pudding Pops are well worth it. The kits from Boxed come with Oreo-flavored JELL-O pudding mix and popsicle molds and sticks, so all you have to do is make the pudding, fill the molds, and pop ’em in the freezer. In just a few hours, you can have a creamy, satisfying Oreo-filled treat.

You won’t want to share this Oreo cookie pie.

caption It’s a great gift idea. source Lakeside Collection

These pie kits from The Lakeside Collection come with a skillet, pudding, and Oreo cookies. It’s perfect for impressing friends and guests, or just yourself.

For a simple yet satisfying dessert, try fudge-covered Oreos.

caption Target also sells fudge-covered Nutter Butters. source Target

This dessert takes the classic Oreo cookie and douses it in a fudge coating. Target sells both chocolate fudge-covered Oreos and its white chocolate counterpart. It might be hard to resist finishing the entire box.

