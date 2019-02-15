Orlando Bloom reportedly proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day. Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have reportedly gotten engaged on Thursday.

Bloom and Perry have been very private about their relationship and are rarely seen at events or red carpets together.

They were spotted together for the first time in January 2016 and became “Instagram official” five months later.

They split in February 2017 and didn’t confirm their reunion until April 2018.

It looks like Orlando Bloom celebrated Valentine’s Day this year with the ultimate romantic gesture: He reportedly proposed to Katy Perry.

Assuming the news is true, this will be each of their second marriages. Bloom shares a son with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr, while Perry was briefly married to comedian Russell Brand.

While Bloom and Perry have kept their ups and downs fairly private, they have notched some public milestones over the last three years. Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

They were first spotted together in January 2016.

caption Both attended The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party on January 10, 2016. source Getty Images

Bloom and Perry were photographed getting very close at CAA’s 2016 Golden Globes after party. Anonymous attendees told Us Weekly that the two were also seen dancing together.

“Katy and Orlando Bloom had a total dance-off – it was the best part of the party,” one source said. “Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando.”

They were both at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016, but didn’t arrive to any public events together.

After Us Weekly confirmed their “fun hookup thing” in February and they were spotted at Coachella together in April, Bloom and Perry appeared to purposefully avoid each other in public.

An anonymous attendee of the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival, which took place on May 19, 2016, told Us Weekly that Bloom and Perry would whisper to each other from adjacent tables throughout the evening – but the in-house photographers “were advised not to take any pictures of the pair when they were chatting.”

They became “Instagram official” on May 20, 2016.

caption “we cannes’t,” Perry captioned this shot. source @katyperry/Instagram

It appears that Bloom and Perry spent more time together in France than paparazzi and photographers were able to capture.

When Perry posted a photo of the couple in Cannes on Instagram, many took it to be an official confirmation of their relationship.

The couple had their first scandal in August 2016.

caption Tabloids had a field day. source Daily Star

The two were photographed paddleboarding while on vacation together in Italy – and Bloom made headlines for going nude.

“It was extremely surprising,” he later told ELLE UK about the photos. “I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen.”

They wore coordinating Halloween costumes in October 2016.

caption “BILL & HILL 4EVA,” Perry captioned this photo on Instagram. source katyperry/Instagram

Ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Perry dressed as Hillary Clinton and Michael Kives dressed as Bill Clinton. Bloom dressed as a “Trump troll.”

In February 2017, Bloom and Perry announced they would be taking “respectful, loving space” apart.

caption The couple attended the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on November 29, 2016. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty images

On February 28, 2017, amid rampant breakup reports, representatives for the two stars confirmed their split to “Entertainment Tonight“: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Two days later, Perry tweeted, “U can still b friends & love ur former partners!”

The “break” seemed more permanent in June 2017.

caption Perry orchestrated a 72-hour YouTube livestream to promote her album “Witness.” source YouTube

During her 72-hour YouTube livestream to promote her upcoming album, Perry ranked her exes’ performances in bed. When she ranked John Mayer above Bloom (and Diplo last), it certainly seemed that she and Bloom were done.

They were spotted together again in August 2017 — but Perry appeared to shut down reconciliation rumors.

Fans were divided over their relationship status when Bloom and Perry were seen attending Ed Sheeran’s concert together.

Less than one month later, Perry addressed the reported reconciliation on Sirius XM.

“I think people are in and out of your life. It’s nice to keep people you love around you,” she said. “For me, it’s never so extreme. So, when you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

Bloom told ELLE UK in November 2017 that he and Perry were “friends.”

“It’s good. We’re all grown-up,” he said. “She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us.”

In April 2018, Bloom and Perry were officially back on.

caption Perry posted this photo three days before she revealed she was “spoken for.” source @katyperry/Instagram

Amid reports of their reunion and flirty social media exchanges – which included Perry tagging Bloom in a flirty Instagram story – the singer confirmed in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that she was in a relationship.

“I have been spoken for and speak for myself,” she said, “and I’m very happy!”

Just days later, Bloom accompanied Perry on a visit to Rome, where she was scheduled to be one of the speakers at the United to Cure event.

Perry called Bloom “my darling” in a video of the two on their way to the Vatican, where they met Pope Francis side-by-side.

They made their red carpet debut in September 2018.

caption Their first red carpet was nearly two years after they were first photographed together. source Getty

The couple attended the Gala for the Global Ocean together in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on September 26, 2018.

In early December 2018, Perry outbid a fan to win a date with her own boyfriend.

caption Perry bid $50,000 at a charity auction for a date with her own boyfriend. source Dave M. Bennett/Getty Images

The pop star was performing at One Love Malibu, a fundraiser held at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, for those affected by the Woolsey Fire. She auctioned off a date with Bloom, which would include a motorcycle ride and lunch.

“You’re holding him in a way that I am not excited about,” she said when encouraging fans to bid for the prize. “You’re holding his pecs and his six-pack – and it’s so glorious. … You get to hold on to Orlando for about 45 minutes … and then, you get to stare into his brown eyes!”

The bidding reached $20,000 thanks to one excited fan named Laura, but Perry wasn’t having it.

“Laura, I’m sorry. I’m buying it for $50,000,” she said, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.

Fans were divided over the gesture and couldn’t decide if it was sweet or annoying.

Later that month, Bloom posted their shared holiday card.

caption “If you missed it in the mail, here’s a bit of holiday cheer for your scroll!” he wrote in the caption. source @orlandobloom/Instagram

Bloom posted a photo of a holiday card that included Perry’s name; the name of Bloom’s son, Flynn; and the names of all their pets. The couple also announced their pledge to reduce their use of plastic.

They reportedly got engaged on February 14, 2019.

caption “Full bloom,” Perry wrote. source Instagram @katyperry

Both stars posted the same close-up couple shot on Instagram, featuring a massive flower-shaped pink diamond on Perry’s left hand.

Bloom wrote, “Lifetimes,” while Perry captioned her post, “full bloom.”

While neither star has responded to INSIDER’s request for confirmation, Perry’s mother posted (and later deleted) photos of the couple apparently at a Valentine’s Day-themed engagement party late Thursday night. “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day!!” she reportedly captioned the images on Facebook.