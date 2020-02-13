Orlando Bloom got a tattoo of his son’s name in Morse code, and fans are saying it’s spelled wrong

Orlando Bloom got a new tattoo on his arm that spells out his son Flynn’s name, birthdate, and birth time in Morse code.

He debuted the ink on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned the post, “can you guess who?”

As his followers tried to pin down the meaning behind the numbers, lines, and dots, the actor replied to a comment and said, “it’s Flynn in MORSE CODE and his dob and time.”

Several users pointed out that the tattoo appeared to miss one dot on the second letter, translating to “Frynn” in Morse code rather than “Flynn.”

Orlando Bloom dedicated his most recent tattoo to his 9-year-old son, Flynn.

The 43-year-old actor shared a photo of the ink, which is a series of numbers, dots, and dashes on his forearm, on Instagram. He wrote, “can you guess who?”

In an attempt to crack the code, followers began to comment with their best guesses. Many people wondered if the tattoo was related to his fiancée Katy Perry, and others caught on that the message had something to do with his son.

Bloom replied to one comment to confirm the meaning behind the tattoo. “It’s Flynn in MORSE CODE and his dob and time,” he wrote.

While many fans were pleased by the tattoo’s heartfelt significance, others took a closer look at the dots and dashes that spell out Flynn’s name.

Upon further investigation, some people began to point out that the second letter of his son’s name seemed to be missing a dot – spelling out “Frynn” in Morse code rather than “Flynn.”

caption People pointed out that Orlando Bloom’s tattoo appears to misspell his son’s name. source Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Bloom hasn’t responded to the comments, however, he did tag Balazs Bercsenyi, the Hungarian artist who gave him the tattoo.

Bercsenyi shared his own Instagram photo of the tattoo and wrote, “a beautiful reminder for Orlando Bloom of his son,” including an emoji of a father and son.

One follower commented, “Doesn’t L have two dots after the dash?”

Bloom shares his son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who now has two children with Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. Bloom and Kerr divorced in 2013 and co-parent their son. During a 2019 interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” the actor said that he still considers Kerr to be family.

“I always was like, ‘Listen, we’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Let’s [do] whatever it takes,'” Bloom told Stern.

He also joked that they should put Flynn “in therapy right now.”

“My son has got Evan Spiegel as his stepdad. The titans of industry. Miranda the supermodel and Katy Perry as his future stepmom,” he continued.

caption Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Amazon’s “Carnival Row” on August 21, 2019. source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Although Bloom said co-parenting is “not always easy” due to logistics like scheduling issues, he’s spoken about the ways that his son has changed his life.

“Being a father, you know, you kind of have a new sense of responsibility,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor rarely shares photos of Flynn on social media, often covering the child’s face with a drawn-on heart when he does appear in pictures.

However, Bloom wrote on Instagram, “when I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn’t fully comprehend till my son opened my heart could not be more grateful.”