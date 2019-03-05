Orlando, Florida, is the most popular place to visit this winter. Here are 16 photos that will make you want to visit ASAP.

caption Spend a day at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. source Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

Orlando, Florida, was recently named the most popular destination for Americans to visit this winter by Kayak.

The travel site analyzed searches on its platform for domestic trips in the US between December 2018 and March 2019 and found that Orlando was the most-searched destination.

The famous city was also named the second-cheapest place to visit with a median round-trip airfare cost of $201 – behind only Denver, Colorado.

Orlando is known for its theme parks and year-round balmy weather.

The city is also home to numerous entertainment and shopping hubs, several museums and science centers, and a rich arts and culture scene.

From the tallest observation wheel on the US’ East Coast to a museum with over 500 real animal skeletons, here are 16 reasons you’ll want to visit Orlando as soon as possible.

Universal Orlando Resort has something for everyone.

caption A photo of Hogsmeade village in December 2018. source Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

Universal Orlando is home to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, dozens of thrilling roller-coasters and 3D rides, themed dining spots, and much more.

However, the trip can quickly get pricey, especially if you’re traveling with a family. One-day entrance tickets cost $80 for Volcano Bay and $114 for Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. That said, the resort does offer numerous deals, specials, and vacation packages.

Dine, shop, and watch live performances at Universal CityWalk.

caption A photo of Universal Orlando and Universal CityWalk from December 2018. source Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

This stretch of restaurants, shops, and performance venues – which serves as the entrance to Universal Orlando – costs $0 to explore if you arrive via public transportation or stay at an on-site Universal hotel or resort.

Those who arrive by car will have to pay a parking fee of $25 or more, though parking becomes free for all guests after 6 p.m.

Explore several unique attractions at ICON Orlando 360, including an aquarium, osteology museum, and more.

caption The ICON Orlando observation wheel stands 400 feet tall. source NavinTar/Shutterstock

Located along International Drive, Orlando’s famous tourist strip, this entertainment complex is the site of both the ICON Orlando, the tallest observation wheel on the US’ East Coast, and the Orlando StarFlyer, the tallest swing ride in the world.

Visitors can also spend time at the hub’s arcade, 7D game theater, or Madame Tussauds wax museum.

Sea Life Orlando Aquarium is home to Florida’s only 360-degree underwater tunnel.

According to the aquarium’s website, visitors can watch fish, sharks, turtles, and eels swim above, beneath, and all around them in the tunnel.

Sea Life Orlando also offers guests the chance to interact with sea creatures in one of its rockpools or take a behind-the-scenes tour.

SKELETONS: Museum Of Osteology features 500 real animal skeletons in over 40 exhibits.

caption See the skeletons of dinosaurs, killer whales, and more. source cedar4604/TripAdvisor

According to ICON Orlando 360’s website, the museum even has an exhibit where visitors can see flesh-eating beetles in action.

Another entertainment hub called Pointe Orlando is located about a 20-minute walk away from ICON Orlando 360.

caption The famous upside-down WonderWorks building is located at Pointe Orlando. source Ingus Kruklitis/Shutterstock

This complex has numerous restaurants, shops, and bars, as well as an improv comedy club, virtual-reality center, bowling alley, and indoor inflatable playground for children 12 years old and younger.

The Orlando branch of WonderWorks, an indoor amusement park with over 100 interactive educational exhibits, is also located here.

Golf enthusiasts may want to check out Drive Shack.

caption The facility has glowing reviews on TripAdvisor. source Drive Shack/TripAdvisor

The multilevel driving range has 90 hitting bays, a full bar and restaurant, an outdoor lounge, and a game lounge with shuffleboard tables and arcade games like Pac-Man, according to Orlando Weekly.

Like Drive Shack, Topgolf Orlando offers games for golfers of all skill levels.

caption A photo of one of Topgolf Orlando’s hitting bays. source decoratingplus/TripAdvisor

This branch of Topgolf has a full-service restaurant and bar, rooftop terrace, and climate-controlled hitting bays.

Catch a concert or basketball game at Orlando’s Amway Center.

The indoor arena is home to the NBA’s Orlando Magic and ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears. It also hosts many concerts and shows throughout the year.

Enjoy an award-winning dinner show at Mango’s Tropical Cafe.

caption The show often features tributes to iconic musicians like the late Selena. source LauroBatista/TripAdvisor

After its daily dinner shows, the venue turns into a nightclub that’s open until 2 a.m. every day of the week.

For other nightlife options, Orlando’s official website recommends heading to Wall Street Plaza, a hub of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants located in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts hosts a wide range of shows year-round.

caption A photo of the performing-arts center from February 2017. source Matthew Kaiser 7/Shutterstock

This nonprofit arts center has been a hub for ballet performances, Broadway shows, comedy acts, outdoor festivals, educational programs, and more.

The Orlando Shakes theater company produces classic, contemporary, and children’s plays in partnership with the University of Central Florida.

caption Performances are held at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center in Orlando. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Recent productions include “Twelfth Night” and “Shakespeare in Love” in 2018 and “The Great Gatsby” and “Man of La Mancha” in 2017.

Spend a day at the Orlando Museum of Art.

caption A photo of Icelandic artist Steinunn Thórarinsdótti’s “Horizons” installation. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

The museum presents 10 to 12 exhibits on-site and 13 exhibits off-site every year. The facility also hosts art-enrichment programs, gallery tours, lectures, studio classes, community outreach services, and more.

Art enthusiasts can also check out The Mennello Museum of American Art.

caption See sculptures, paintings, and more at this art museum. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Home to a permanent collection of paintings by Earl Cunningham, the museum also showcases work from other traditional and contemporary American artists.

Learn something new at the Orlando Science Center.

caption A photo of the Red Tails Monument in front of the museum’s entrance. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

According to its website, the science museum has four floors of interactive exhibits, labs, and workshops, as well as multiple theaters and an observatory.

Explore 12,000 years of Central Florida’s history at the Orange County Regional History Center.

caption A photo of an exhibit at the Orange County Regional History Center. source Matt S/TripAdvisor

This Smithsonian Institution affiliate is located in the historic Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando.