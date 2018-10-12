A school bus carrying 9 children in Orlando crashed into someone’s yard and nose-dived into a swimming pool

caption A school bus ended up nose-first in an Orlando resident’s swimming pool, after the bus and a Jeep collided, authorities said. source Twitter/@OCFireRescue

A school bus carrying nine children collided with an SUV, crashed through an Orlando resident’s yard, and nose-dived into a swimming pool on Friday.

None of the children aboard the bus, nor the driver, was injured, the Orange County Fire Rescue said.

A school bus carrying nine children in Orlando, Florida collided with an SUV, crashed through a resident’s yard, and nose-dived into a swimming pool on Friday, leaving only the SUV’s driver with non-serious injuries, authorities said.

None of the children, nor the driver of the bus, was hurt, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue. The department added that there were an additional 3 children inside the SUV, none of whom were taken to hospital.

A hazardous materials team was en route to the scene, after fuel from the bus leaked into the pool, fire department officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials told local Fox affiliate WOFL that the SUV may have swerved to avoid a dead cat in the road, colliding with the bus, and prompting it to veer into the yard.

But a spokeswoman also told reporters that officers received conflicting statements from both the bus driver and the SUV’s driver, and were working to obtain video footage from the bus to determine which vehicle had the right of way.

One witness told WOFL that the children looked shaken when they emerged from the bus, but weren’t crying. He said another bus arrived later to pick them up.

Photos from the scene show the cab of the bus partially submerged in the pool, with broken pieces of the wooden fence strewn behind it.

#trafficalert #crash schoolbus vs Jeep-Willowwood St/Rushmore Ct. 9 children & bus driver NOT INJURED, Female Jeep driver was injured, though not seriously. Nose of the school bus ended up in a swimming pool. Fuel leak in pool, Squad en route for HazMat. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0fdaufouil — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 12, 2018