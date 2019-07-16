That viral Amazon coat with over 4,300 5-star reviews is 40% off during Prime Day

source Orolay

You’ve probably seen “the Amazon coat” in the wild by now, but have you snagged one of your own yet? You might want to right now because it’s on sale right now during Prime Day.

The Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket was viral in its own right before The Strategist picked it up, and we featured it in our Insider Picks guide of best winter coats for women.

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 event, you can snag the regularly-priced $139.99 jacket for 40% off at checkout, so the jacket will cost just $83.99 after the markdown. You’ll need to click the 40% coupon underneath the listed price, and the discount will then be applied once you’re ready to pay. Be mindful of that extra step, otherwise you’ll have to go back and do it again to take advantage of the savings.

The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket really is worth the hype – it has more than 4,300 5-star reviews, and an average rating of 4.2 stars with nearly 7,000 reviews. The jacket has a slightly flared silhouette with large side-pockets, decorative zipper pulls, a roomy hood, and high-low hem. Plus, it’s actually warm, with a quilted outer material and 90% white duck down filler.

Or go against the grain with this slightly different Orolay jacket featuring a slimmer cut and less dramatic pockets. Don’t let the low prices fool you – both coats are practical, stylish, and on super sale.