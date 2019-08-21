Inside the WeWork-designed offices of $3.2 billion startup Oscar Health, where kombucha is on tap and employees can work on a massive daybed

caption The daybed in Oscar Health’s new offices. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Oscar Health in June moved to its new offices on the fifth floor of 75 Varick Street.

The space was designed by WeWork, which created all the art for the space and the layout.

Here’s a look at the space, which includes LEGO tables, a daybed, original concrete floors, and nearly 75 meeting spaces.

In June, $3.2 billion health insurance startup Oscar Health moved into its new headquarters.

The office, located on the fifth floor at 75 Varick Street, is filled with nearly 600 of Oscar’s more than 1,000 employees, including engineers, marketing teams, and the company’s leadership. The space roughly doubles the footprint of Oscar’s last headquarters in the Puck Building in New York’s SoHo neighborhood.

To build out the space, Oscar called on WeWork, the coworking company that just filed to go public. The team was able to get the space ready in just six months. WeWork declined to comment for this article.

Take a look at the company’s new headquarters.

Oscar moved into its newest offices in June. The office is on the fifth floor at 75 Varick Street, on Manhattan’s west side. Stepping off the elevator, employees and guests are greeted by a characteristically blue Oscar “welcome.”

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Inside its reception area, there’s Oscar’s logo outlined in neon, surrounded by 8-bit clouds.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Oscar’s workplace operations manager Charlie Mirisola said it was important to the company to not have a sectioned-off reception area. In the new office, the space is filled with couches, books, art, and people meeting. “As soon as you’re in, you’re in it” Mirisola said.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Near the front desk is a big conference room the company can use for board meetings and onboarding new employees.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The front area of the floor also has LEGO tables. Oscar CEO “Mario [Schlosser] is big on the brain games and taking a minute for some creativity outside of work,” Mirisola said.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Next to the LEGO tables, the front area has more room to meet or get work done.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The front area feeds into the company’s all-hands space, where three times a week the company brings in lunch.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The office is covered in art, including this mural of mountains.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

When Oscar moved into the floor, the company decided to re-expose the columns and the concrete floor of what used to be a warehouse used for printing.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The all-hands space has a kitchen filled with bulk snacks, some cans of soft drinks, as well as a sparkling water machine.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The kitchen area is outfitted with a lounge area where employees can work.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The space has drink machines, snacks, and tables where people can meet or eat lunch. Kombucha, cold brew coffee, and tea are all on tap.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The space is also fitted with TVs to pipe in Oscar’s other offices during all-company meetings.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Toward the back is a daybed in a nook where employees can work.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Scattered throughout the office are messages about Oscar’s mission. On the far wall, the sign encourages employees to “Refactor healthcare.”

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The office space is fitted with adjustable desks that can change heights. While everyone has a desk, employees aren’t necessarily working from there all the time. Some teams move from desk to desk throughout the workweek, Mirisola said.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The floor has 22 individual phone booths where employees can take private meetings.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

There’s also common areas interspersed between the rows of desk, next to an executive conference room. “You didn’t want to see an unbroken sea of desks. That’s just hard to feel good about that,” Mirisola said.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The team put in countertops next to it where employees can perch as well.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

In total, there are about 75 meeting spaces in the office, Mirisola said, triple what Oscar’s old office had.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

When it came to designing the space, the Oscar team turned to WeWork for help. It was an unusual proposal: typically, WeWork designs spaces for leases the company manages. In this case, the company would just be in charge of design.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Once WeWork agreed to do it, the company had only about six months to pull it together before it was time to move in.”As designs were being approved, we were having construction going through it,” Mirisola said. “Everything was happening in tandem.”

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

On a corner of Oscar’s floor is an area that’s meant to be like the quiet room of a library, where employees could bring work or something to read and get away from the noise of the office. But because the company already needs the office space, it’s been outfitted with desks.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The office also has two mothers’ suites with four rooms. Mirisola said about 25% of the employees in New York are parents, a number that’s expected to grow to 50%. For those who are new moms, “We want them to be as comfy as humanly possible,” Mirisola said.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Oscar’s offices have lockers, which are meant to store belongings so employees don’t feel tethered to a specific desk. The building also has bike storage and showers for those who want to get their workout and commute in at the same time.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The floor design draws from the three main regions Oscar employees work: the southwest, New York, and the West Coast. Incorporated into the design is original art done by WeWork. “The paintings, they painted, the murals, they came in and painted them all,” Mirisola said.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Oscar’s IT team can handle technical questions and help employees get the right equipment at a bar at one end of the office. Next to it is a waiting area where employees can wait to meet with the IT team, or simply work from.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Mirisola said that his favorite part of the office was the front area. “As soon as you walk in, to me this is very welcoming. When it gets into full swing, you get the hit of that energy,” Mirisola said. “Getting that hit here is my favorite experience in the space.”

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Since moving in, the company’s had a chance to put up some of its own artwork, including these posters detailing the company’s values.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Downtown at the corner of Varick and Canal, Oscar’s new space seems like a good place for its New York headquarters to grow. The company’s also signed a lease for the fourth floor, with plans to build the floor out with design help from WeWork as well.