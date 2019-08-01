Oscar Mayer is releasing hot dog-flavored ice cream for its ‘Ice Dog Sandwich’

- source
- Oscar Mayer
- Oscar Mayer has created hot dog-flavored ice cream for its new “Ice Dog Sandwich.”
- The sweet-and-savory treat comprises hot dog-infused sweet cream ice cream with real bits of candied Oscar Mayer wiener, spicy mustard gelato, and a cookie hot dog bun.
- The Ice Dog will make its way to New York City during the week of August 12 by way of the Wienermobile, Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.
- You can get your hands on a sandwich even if you aren’t in New York by direct messaging Oscar Mayer on Twitter.
Yesterday, French’s unveiled one of the most bizarre foods of the summer season: a mustard-flavored ice cream that purportedly tastes “not nearly as bad as you’d think.”
Unbelievably, Oscar Mayer managed to come up with an even weirder product just one day later. The famous meat company has created hot dog-flavored ice cream for its new “Ice Dog Sandwich.”
Who eats just mustard @Frenchs? Condiments were made for Oscar Mayer hot dogs. Say hello to the Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich – ???? flavored ice cream, made with our better hot dogs, sandwiched with spicy mustard ????. Do you want to try this? Coming in August???? #OscarMayerIceCream
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019
Oscar Mayer teamed up with New York City-based hand-made ice cream company il laboratorio del gelato to create the Ice Dog Sandwich, which has hot dog-infused sweet cream ice cream with real bits of candied Oscar Mayer wiener, spicy mustard gelato, and a cookie hot dog bun.
The Ice Dog will make its way to New York City during the week of August 12 by way of the Wienermobile. Hotdoggers – the drivers navigating the city in Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels – will be passing out samples of the unconventional sweet treat to passersby throughout their time in the Big Apple.
Read more: You can now spend a night in Oscar Mayer’s ‘Wienermobile,’ and it’s the closest thing to sleeping in a hot dog
If you won’t be around to chase the Wienermobile through the New York City streets, you can still direct message Oscar Mayer on Twitter for a chance to try the Ice Dog.
Stay tuned for a taste test of sweet-and-savory treat, but in the meantime, let’s debate this very 2019 question: Is an Ice Dog a sandwich?
