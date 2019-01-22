11 Oscar-nominated movies you didn’t watch but now you should

caption “The Favourite” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” are among the 2019 Oscar nominees. source Fox Searchlight/Annapurna

The 2019 Oscar nominees are in, and INSIDER has picked the honored films you might have missed.

Our chosen movies are “Could You Ever Forgive Me?,” “The Favourite,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” “The Wife,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Minding the Gap,” “Shoplifters,” “First Man,” “BLACKkKLANSMAN,” and “First Reformed.”

The 91st annual Academy Awards nominees have been announced, and many indie darlings have been honored alongside bigger budget movies that never got their due at the box office.

From Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” to the documentary “Mind the Gap” (streaming on Hulu), here are the 11 movies you might have missed but should take the time to watch.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” is the stunning new movie by “Moonlight” director and writer Barry Jenkins.

caption Tish Rivers (KiKi Layne) and her artist fiancé Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt (Stephan James) in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

What it’s about: Writer and director Barry Jenkins adapted James Baldwin’s acclaimed novel of the same name into a lush movie set in 1970s Harlem. A young couple in love have their lives upended when Fonny is wrongly arrested for a crime.

What it’s nominated for: Best supporting actress, best adapted screenplay, best original score

Where you can watch it: In select theaters in the US.

Watch the trailer here.

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” landed two major acting nominations for Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant.

caption Melissa McCarthy as Lee Israel in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

What it’s about: Based on a memoir of the same name, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” is the true story of best-selling celebrity biographer Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy) who falls out of favor with publishers in the 1970s and ’80s and turns to forgery in order to make a living.

What it’s nominated for: Best actor, best actress, best adapted screenplay

Where you can watch it: In select theaters around the US.

Watch the trailer here.

“The Favourite” rightfully scooped up several major nominations.

caption Emma Stone as Abigail in “The Favourite.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

What it’s about: Also based on a true story, “The Favourite” follows Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman) in early 18th Century England as two woman, Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and Abigail (Emma Stone) vie for her affections.

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actress (twice, one each for Stone and Weisz), best actress, best original screenplay, best cinematography, best costume design, best director, best film editing, best production design

Where you can watch it: In select theaters around the US.

Watch the trailer here.

Netflix film “Roma” is tied with “The Favourite” for the most nominations this year.

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma.” source Carlos Somonte/Netflix

What it’s about: Cleo, a young domestic worker in a household, navigates her devoted work with a middle-class family and a tumultuous personal life in the bustling 1970s setting of Mexico City.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Netflix movie ‘Roma,’ the groundbreaking film tied for most Oscar nominations this year

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, best foreign language film, best cinematography, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing

Where you can watch it: Streaming on Netflix and in select theaters.

Watch the trailer here.

“The Wife” is bringing new attention to Glenn Close’s career.

caption “It’s the titular role!” source Sony Pictures Classics

What it’s about: When Joseph Castleman (Jonathan Pryce) is nominated for a Nobel prize in literature, decades of building resentment come to the surface as his wife Joan is shunted to the side despite her being responsible for all of her husband’s success.

What it’s nominated for: Best actress

Where you can watch it: In select theaters in the US.

Watch the trailer here.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is one of the best comic book movies ever made.

caption This is one of the most visually stunning movies of the year, if not the decade. source Sony/Marvel

What it’s about: As multiple dimensions collide, the Peter Parker moviegoers have come to know and love finds himself meeting the young Miles Morales, a brilliant Brooklyn student who was bitten by a radioactive spider, too. It soon becomes clear that Miles has to become the one behind the Spider-Man mask in order to save his beloved city.

What it’s nominated for: Best animated movie

Where you can watch it: In most major theaters nationwide.

Watch the trailer here.

“Minding the Gap” is a poignant documentary about the leap between childhood and adulthood.

caption “Minding the Gap” won best documentary at Sundance last year. source Hulu

What it’s about: Director Bing Liu filmed himself and his skateboarder friends over a 12 year period, and compiled a documentary which explores the links between their rough childhoods and their current day identities as young men.

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary

Where you can watch it: Streaming on Hulu and in select theaters.

Watch the trailer here.

“Shoplifters” is one of the best foreign language films of the year.

source GAGA Pictures

What it’s about: An impoverished family who shoplifts to get by find a young girl freezing outside one night. They bring her into their home, setting in motion a series of events that expose secrets and tests their familial bond.

What it’s nominated for: Best foreign language film (Japan)

Where you can watch it: In select theaters in the US.

Watch the trailer here.

“First Man” didn’t make the impact at the box office many were expecting, but it’s worth watching.

caption Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star as Neil and in ‘First Man.’ source Universal Pictures

What it’s about: Telling the story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man on the moon, the film explores the Armstrongs’ deeply felt personal sacrifices along the way and the almost incomprehensible feats N.A.S.A. scientists achieved to make the moon landing successful.

What it’s nominated for: Best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing

Where you can watch it: Available for rent and purchase on iTunes and Google Play.

Watch the trailer here.

“BLACKkKLANSMAN” has given visionary director Spike Lee his first-ever directing nomination.

caption Adam Driver and John David Washington star in Spike Lee’s “BLACKkKLANSMAN.” source Focus Feature

What it’s about: Based on a true story, Spike Lee’s 1970s set movie follows Ron Stallworth, a groundbreaking black detective who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan by having his white colleague pose as him in real life while duping David Duke himself over the phone.

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actor, best director, best film editing, best original score, best adapted screenplay

Where you can watch it: Available for rent and purchase on iTunes and Google Play.

Watch the trailer here.

“First Reformed” is a sensitive look at heavy faith-based themes from renowned writer Paul Schrader (“Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull”).

caption People were surprised Ethan Hawke wasn’t nominated for best actor. source A24

What it’s about: A parish pastor is confronted with a surging conflict of his past regrets and future crisis of faith when a pregnant member of his church asks for help with her husband’s violent plans for bringing attention to climate change.

What it’s nominated for: Best original screenplay

Where you can watch it: Available for rent and purchase on iTunes and Google Play.

Watch the trailer here.