11 ways the 2019 Oscar nominations made history

caption “Black Panther” was the first comic book movie nominated for Best Picture. source Disney

“Roma” and “The Favourite” both scored 10 Academy Awards nominations

“Roma” actress Yalitza Aparicio is the first Indigenous woman and only the fourth Latinx actress to be nominated for Best Actress in Oscar history.

Spike Lee picked up his first-ever Best Director nomination.

“Black Panther” is the first superhero movie to ever receive a nomination for Best Picture.

When Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani announced the official 91st Academy Awards Nominations list, there was plenty of history being made throughout their presentation.

Here are all the moments that history will remember most.

Ryan Coogler’s unique vision of Wakanda also scored six other nominations from the Academy:

Sound Editing by Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

Sound Mixing

Production Design by Hannah Beachler

Original Score by Ludwig Goransson

Original Song (“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Costume Design by Ruth E. Carter

“Roma” received 10 Oscar nominations — which ties it with “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” for the most nominations for a foreign language film.

caption “Roma” is nominated in multiple categories this year. source Netflix

In total, Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” is nominated in the following categories:

Best Picture

Lead Actress for Yalitza Aparicio

Supporting Actress for Marina de Tavira

Director

Original Screenplay

Cinematography

Best Foreign Language Film

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Production Design

Further for the first time in Oscar history, “Cold War’s” Paweł Pawlikowski and Cuarón, two directors of movies nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, have also received Best Director nominations.

Read more: ‘Roma’ could make history as the first movie to win the Oscar for best picture and best foreign language film in the same year

Alfonso Cuarón is now tied for the all-time Oscar record of most award nominations for a single film.

caption Alfonso Cuarón directed, produced, and was the cinematographer for “Roma.” source Getty Images

“Roma” scoring 10 nominations is impressive on its own – but four of those belong directly to Cuarón himself. Cuarón not only directed the film, but also produced, wrote, and was the cinematographer for it as well.

The only other individuals to have accomplished this feat in Oscar history are the Coen Brothers for “No Country for Old Men,” Warren Beatty for both “Heaven Can Wait” and “Reds,” and Orson Welles for “Citizen Kane, according to Deadline.

The 91st Academy Award nominations are also the biggest year yet for Netflix.

caption “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” received three nominations. source Netflix

“Roma” marks Netflix’s first Best Picture nominee – but there’s more to the story than “Roma” and its impressive showing in the nominations list. In 2019, Netflix productions garnered a total of 15 Academy Awards nominations.

The list of nominations not covered by the “Roma” entry elsewhere on this list includes:

Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Best Original Song for “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best Costume Design for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by Mary Zophres

Best Documentary, Short Subject for “End Game” by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

Best Documentary, Short Subject for “Period. End of Sentence” by Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Yalitza Aparicio is only the fourth Latinx actress to be nominated for Best Actress in Oscars history — and the first in 14 years.

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma.” source Netflix

Nominated for her outstanding work in “Roma,” this was also Aparicio’s first acting experience ever.

Aparicio told Entertainment Tonight Online earlier in 2019, “This is something I never imagined could happen to me but now I realize I’m an example for others — to prove that everyone can obtain their dreams if they truly believe.”

With her nomination, Aparicio became the first Indigenous woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

Spike Lee finally got nominated for both Best Picture and Best Director for “BlacKkKlansman.”

caption This will be Spike Lee’s first time nominated in the two prolific categories. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Although the man is nothing if not prolific, Lee has only previously been nominated for Oscars twice: for the screenplay for “Do the Right Thing,” and for his powerful documentary “4 Little Girls.”

Besides Best Picture and Best Director, “BlacKkKlansman” also received the following nominations:

Best Supporting Actor for Adam Driver

Best Adapted Screenplay

Film Editing

Original Score by Terence Blanchard

“The Favourite” not only scored 10 Oscar nominations — but three of those were for the three main actresses in the film.

caption Rachel Weisz, Elizabeth Coleman, and Emma Stone star in “The Favourite.” source Fox Searchlight

Olivia Colman received a Best Actress nomination, while both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz scored Best Supporting Actress nominations.

Other nominations for “The Favourite” include:

Best Picture

Best Director for Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Original Screenplay

Cinematography

Film Editing

Production Design

Costume Design

Lady Gaga made Oscar history with nominations for both Best Actress and Best Original Song for “A Star Is Born.”

caption Lady Gaga starred in “A Star is Born” and received a song nomination for her work on the original score. source Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

However, she’s not the first person to receive both acting and song nominations for the same film. That honor still belongs to Mary J. Blige, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Song for “Mudbound” in 2018.

“A Star Is Born” scored a total of eight nominations; here are the other six:

Best Picture

Lead Actor for Bradley Cooper

Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott

Best Adapted Screenplay

Cinematography

Sound Mixing

Veteran costume designer Sandy Powell was nominated twice and will compete against both herself and three other talented designers for Best Costume Design in 2019.

caption Powell was the costume designer for “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Favourite.” source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Powell, who has been nominated 14 times in total and has won on three previous occasions and was nominated for both “The Favourite” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” With these 14 nominations, Powell is the living costumer with the most nominations outdoing Colleen Atwood’s 12.

With his two 2019 Academy Awards nominations, this could be the year that composer Marc Shaiman achieves EGOT glory.

caption Shaiman may receive an EGOT this year. source Presley Ann / Stringer/Getty

Shaiman – who is nominated for both Best Score and Best Original Song for “Mary Poppins Returns” – has been nominated for Oscars before, for his scores for “Sleepless in Seattle” and “First Wives Club,” as well as his song “Blame Canada” from the film “South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut.”

But according to Entertainment Weekly, he’s the only nominee in 2019 who has the potential to achieve that elusive EGOT-holder title if he wins either award.

The newest “A Star Is Born” is the fourth version of the film to receive Oscar nominations — and both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are the third lead acting pair to be nominated as best in their respective categories.

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in “A Star is Born.” source Warner Bros

The first version of “A Star Is Born” hit screens in 1937, and both Fredric March and Janet Gaynor received Best Actor and Actress nominations.

In 1954, stars Judy Garland and James Mason also received Best Actress and Actor nominations.

The 1976 version, which starred Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, is the only version to not have had these two nominations.

