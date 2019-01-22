Here’s how critics rate the 2019 best picture Oscar nominees

caption “Black Panther” is Marvel’s first movie nominated for an Oscar. source Marvel

Eight films are nominated for best picture at the 2019 Oscars.

Most of the movies have at least a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but not all.

“Black Panther” is the highest-rated on the list, while “Bohemian Rhapsody” ranks last.

The 2019 Oscar nominations are in, and eight films are competing in the best picture category.

Not every nominated movie has been met with the same rave reviews since their release. INSIDER took a look at Rotten Tomatoes to see the nominees’ critics scores. “Black Panther” is the highest-rated on the list, while “Bohemian Rhapsody” ranks last.

The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here is what critics have said about the nominees.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – 62%

caption “Bohemian Rhapsody” won the Golden Globe for best motion picture — drama. source 20th Century Fox

“In struggling to make a salable PG-13 movie out of an R-rated rock life, this Queen biopic stumbles. But there’s only praise to heap on Rami Malek whose tour de force performance as Freddie Mercury will definitely rock you.”

– Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

“The critical failure of Bohemian Rhapsody is that, 134 minutes after the lights go down, the members of Queen just seem like four blokes who’ve been processed through the rusty machinery of a Hollywood biopic.”

– David Ehrlich, IndieWire

Critics consensus: “‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection.”

“Vice” – 64%

caption Amy Adams and Christian Bale in “Vice.” source Annapurna Pictures

“Through wit, surprise and an irrepressible ballsiness comes a scorching humor that neither curdles nor becomes exhausted.”

– Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter

“‘Vice’ is so weighed down with narrative embellishments that its many simpler virtues … get lost in the rococo encrustations.”

– Dana Stevens, Slate

Critics Consensus: “‘Vice’ takes scattershot aim at its targets, but writer-director Adam McKay hits some satisfying bullseyes – and Christian Bale’s transformation is a sight to behold.”

“Green Book” – 82%

caption Mahershala Ali in “Green Book.” source Universal Pictures

“It’s easy to wish ‘Green Book’ itself wasn’t quite so ham-fisted at times, or on-the-nose with its dialogue. But… the movie possesses hard-to-resist warmth in its underlying theme, and welcome humor in the mismatched buddy dynamic.”

– Brian Lowry, CNN.com

“‘Green Book’ was created with a built-in character imbalance and, predictably, it is the black man who is shortchanged by the narrative. This is made worse by the fact the film operates on the falsehood that both white people and black people have an equal amount to learn regarding racism and prejudice.”

– Jourdain Searles, The Ringer

Critics Consensus: “‘Green Book’ takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly’s deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads.”

“A Star Is Born” – 90%

caption Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

“‘A Star Is Born,’ is simply terrific – a big-scale cinematic delight that will have the masses singing, swooning and sobbing along with it.”

– Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

“The chemistry between [Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga] is palpable and impressive, especially considering this is Gaga’s first major acting gig – a fact I kept forgetting, remembering, and being amazed by throughout the film.”

– Kara Weisenstein, Vice

Critics Consensus: “With appealing leads, deft direction, and an affecting love story, ‘A Star Is Born’ is a remake done right – and a reminder that some stories can be just as effective in the retelling.”

“The Favourite” – 93%

caption Emma Stone in “The Favourite.” source Fox Searchlight

“[Director Yorgos] Lanthimos’ most accessible movie to date, ‘The Favourite’ is simply awe-inspiring in the way it harbors serious themes and anxieties about womanhood underneath a deceptively feather-light surface.”

– Tomris Laffly, RogerEbert.com

“A wicked delight.”

– David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Consensus: “‘The Favourite’ sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext – and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars.”

“BlacKkKlansman” – 95%

caption Adam Driver and John David Washington in “BlacKkKlansman.” source Focus Feature

“[Spike] Lee never takes his eye off the connecting thread between the events of 1978 and the present. The result is one of his most flat-out entertaining films in years, and also one of his most uncompromising.”

– Emily Yoshida, Vulture

“‘BlacKkKlansman’ reacquaints us with Spike Lee’s uncanny ability to make movies that are simultaneously of the moment and timeless.”

– Lawrence Ware, Slate

Critics Consensus: “‘BlacKkKlansman’ uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events – and brings out some of Spike Lee’s hardest-hitting work in decades along the way.”

“Roma” – 96%

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma.” source Netflix

“[Alfonso] Cuarón has composed some of the most stunning shots and sequences in film history, and it would be a sin not to see this on the big screen, if possible.”

– Yolanda Machado, LA Weekly

“Echoing in some ways the classics of Italian neo-realism, especially in its use of black and white, it is an epic of everydayness, as polished a personal film as you are likely to see.”

– Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times

Critics Consensus: “‘Roma’ finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft – and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career.”

“Black Panther” – 97%

caption Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

“Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ film means so much to so many people. The film is a lightning rod of representation, in a time where black people feel so belittled and not paid attention to.”

– Mikey Mason, Geeks of Color

“‘Black Panther” could have been just another Marvel romp-a fun but ultimately disposable entry in the studio’s catalogue. But Ryan Coogler and company had the power, and perhaps the responsibility, to do much more. And they did.”

– Jamelle Bouie, Slate

Critics Consensus: “‘Black Panther’ elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most absorbing stories – and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

