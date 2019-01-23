THEN AND NOW: What the 2019 Oscar nominees looked like when they first started acting

- source
- Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Entertainment
- The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday.
- Some of the nominees have been in the industry for decades, while some are newcomers.
- “Roma’s” Yalitza Aparicio is nominated for her acting debut.
The actors nominated for the 2019 Oscars include a wide-range of talent.
Though some of the nominees have been around for decades and have earned numerous awards, “Roma’s” Yalitza Aparicio is nominated for her acting debut. On the other hand, “The Wife’s” Glenn Close just earned her seventh nomination.
From Christian Bale’s start as a child actor to Lady Gaga’s pop career, here’s a look back at these actors’ first roles.
The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Yalitza Aparicio, an aspiring preschool teacher, made her acting debut in Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma.”
She is nominated for her lead role.
Glenn Close began her career on-stage before acting in TV movies including, “The Elephant Man” and “Something About Amelia” in the 1970s and ’80s.
She’s nominated for her lead role in “The Wife.”
Olivia Colman made her debut on sketch show “Bruiser” in 2000.
She’s nominated for her lead role in “The Favourite.”
Before Lady Gaga was famous, she was on a 2005 episode of MTV’s “Boiling Points.”
She’s nominated for her lead role in “A Star Is Born.”
One of Melissa McCarthy’s earliest roles was on “Gilmore Girls” starting in 2000.
She’s nominated for her lead role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”.
Christian Bale made his debut in “Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna” in 1986.
He’s nominated for playing Dick Cheney in “Vice.”
Bradley Cooper made his TV debut with a guest spot on season two of “Sex and the City” in 1999.
He earned a best actor nomination for “A Star Is Born.”
Willem Dafoe starred in Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Loveless” in 1982.
He’s nominated for his lead role in “At Eternity’s Gate.”
Rami Malek made his on-screen debut on an episode of “Gilmore Girls” in 2004.
He’s nominated for playing Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Viggo Mortensen made his debut in “Witness” in 1985.
He’s nominated for his lead role in “Green Book.”
Amy Adams made her on-screen debut in “Drop Dead Gorgeous” in 1999.
She’s nominated for her supporting role in “Vice.”
Marina de Tavira is a Mexican actress who made her film debut in 2005’s “Hijas de su Madre: Las Buenrostro.”
She’s nominated for her supporting role in “Roma.”
Regina King’s career started with a role on “227” starting in 1985.
She’s nominated for her supporting role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
Emma Stone competed on the reality show “In Search of the New Partridge Family” in 2004 to play Laurie Partridge on a series that never aired the pilot.
She’s nominated for her supporting role in “The Favourite.”
One of Rachel Weisz’s first roles was on an episode of “Inspector Morse” in 1993.
She’s nominated for her supporting role in “The Favourite.”
Mahershala Ali’s first role was on “Crossing Jordan” starting in 2001.
He’s nominated for his supporting role in “Green Book.”
Adam Driver’s first role was on “The Unusuals” in 2009.
He’s nominated for his supporting role in “BlacKkKlansman.”
Sam Elliott started his career with minor roles in “The Way West” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” but one of his his first major roles was on the “Mission: Impossible” series.
He’s nominated for his supporting role in “A Star Is Born.”
Richard E. Grant’s first movie was “Withnail and I” in 1987.
He’s nominated for his supporting role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”.
Sam Rockwell made his film debut in the horror movie “Clownhouse” in 1989.
He’s nominated for playing President Bush in “Vice.”