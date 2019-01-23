THEN AND NOW: What the 2019 Oscar nominees looked like when they first started acting

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Entertainment

The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday.

Some of the nominees have been in the industry for decades, while some are newcomers.

“Roma’s” Yalitza Aparicio is nominated for her acting debut.

The actors nominated for the 2019 Oscars include a wide-range of talent.

Though some of the nominees have been around for decades and have earned numerous awards, “Roma’s” Yalitza Aparicio is nominated for her acting debut. On the other hand, “The Wife’s” Glenn Close just earned her seventh nomination.

From Christian Bale’s start as a child actor to Lady Gaga’s pop career, here’s a look back at these actors’ first roles.

The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Yalitza Aparicio, an aspiring preschool teacher, made her acting debut in Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma.”

caption Yalitza Aparicio in “Roma.” source Netflix

She is nominated for her lead role.

Glenn Close began her career on-stage before acting in TV movies including, “The Elephant Man” and “Something About Amelia” in the 1970s and ’80s.

caption “Something About Amelia” and “The Wife.” source ABC via Getty Images and Sony Pictures Classics

She’s nominated for her lead role in “The Wife.”

Olivia Colman made her debut on sketch show “Bruiser” in 2000.

caption “Bruiser” and “The Favourite.” source BBC Two and Fox Searchlight Pictures

She’s nominated for her lead role in “The Favourite.”

Before Lady Gaga was famous, she was on a 2005 episode of MTV’s “Boiling Points.”

caption “Boiling Points” and “A Star Is Born.” source MTV and Warner Bros.

She’s nominated for her lead role in “A Star Is Born.”

One of Melissa McCarthy’s earliest roles was on “Gilmore Girls” starting in 2000.

caption “Gilmore Girls” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”. source Warner Bros. Television and Fox Searchlight Pictures

She’s nominated for her lead role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”.

Christian Bale made his debut in “Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna” in 1986.

caption “Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna” and “Vice.” source NBC and Annapurna Pictures

He’s nominated for playing Dick Cheney in “Vice.”

Bradley Cooper made his TV debut with a guest spot on season two of “Sex and the City” in 1999.

caption “Sex and the City” and “A Star Is Born.” source HBO and Warner Bros. Pictures

He earned a best actor nomination for “A Star Is Born.”

Willem Dafoe starred in Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Loveless” in 1982.

caption “The Loveless” and “At Eternity’s Gate.” source Atlantic Releasing and CBS Films

He’s nominated for his lead role in “At Eternity’s Gate.”

Rami Malek made his on-screen debut on an episode of “Gilmore Girls” in 2004.

caption “Gilmore Girls” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” source Warner Bros. Television and 20th Century Fox

He’s nominated for playing Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Viggo Mortensen made his debut in “Witness” in 1985.

caption “Witness” and “Green Book.” source Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures

He’s nominated for his lead role in “Green Book.”

Amy Adams made her on-screen debut in “Drop Dead Gorgeous” in 1999.

caption “Drop Dead Gorgeous” and “Vice.” source New Line Cinema and Annapurna Pictures

She’s nominated for her supporting role in “Vice.”

Marina de Tavira is a Mexican actress who made her film debut in 2005’s “Hijas de su Madre: Las Buenrostro.”

caption “Hijas de su Madre: Las Buenrostro” and “Roma.” source Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía /Netflix

She’s nominated for her supporting role in “Roma.”

Regina King’s career started with a role on “227” starting in 1985.

caption “227” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source NBC and Annapurna Pictures

She’s nominated for her supporting role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Emma Stone competed on the reality show “In Search of the New Partridge Family” in 2004 to play Laurie Partridge on a series that never aired the pilot.

caption “In Search of the New Partridge Family” and “The Favourite.” source VH1 and Fox Searchlight Pictures

She’s nominated for her supporting role in “The Favourite.”

One of Rachel Weisz’s first roles was on an episode of “Inspector Morse” in 1993.

caption “Inspector Morse” and “The Favourite.” source ITV and Fox Searchlight Pictures

She’s nominated for her supporting role in “The Favourite.”

Mahershala Ali’s first role was on “Crossing Jordan” starting in 2001.

caption “Crossing Jordan” and “Green Book.” source NBC/Getty Images and Universal

He’s nominated for his supporting role in “Green Book.”

Adam Driver’s first role was on “The Unusuals” in 2009.

caption “The Unusuals” and “BlacKkKlansman.” source Sony Pictures Television and Focus Features

He’s nominated for his supporting role in “BlacKkKlansman.”

Sam Elliott started his career with minor roles in “The Way West” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” but one of his his first major roles was on the “Mission: Impossible” series.

caption “Mission Impossible” and “A Star Is Born.” source CBS Television and Warner Bros. Pictures

He’s nominated for his supporting role in “A Star Is Born.”

Richard E. Grant’s first movie was “Withnail and I” in 1987.

caption “Withnail and I” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”. source Cineplex Odeon Films and Fox Searchlight Pictures

He’s nominated for his supporting role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”.

Sam Rockwell made his film debut in the horror movie “Clownhouse” in 1989.

caption “Clownhouse” and “Vice.” source Vision International and Annapurna Pictures

He’s nominated for playing President Bush in “Vice.”