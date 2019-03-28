caption Jolie source Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is in talks to star in Marvel’s upcoming movie, “The Eternals.”

She’s the latest Oscar winner to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Angelina Jolie is nearing her first superhero movie role.

The actress is in talks for “The Eternals,” an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie based on legendary comic creator Jack Kirby’s Celestials, and directed by “The Rider” director Chloé Zhao. Multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, reported the news on Wednesday.

Jolie, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for the 1999 movie “Girl, Interrupted,” is the latest Oscar winner to join the MCU.

She joins Anthony Hopkins, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong’o, and more who have won film’s most acclaimed prize and also starred in the biggest movie franchise of all time. And there are even more who have been nominated but never won the Oscar, such as Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and others.

A couple Oscar-winning actors have also showed up in the MCU in blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos. Matt Damon, who won best original screenplay for “Good Will Hunting,” plays Loki in a stage version of the character in “Thor: Ragnarok.” And Jennifer Connelly, who won her Oscar for best supporting actress for “A Beautiful Mind,” voices Spider-Man’s computer interface in his suit in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Below are 17 Oscar-winning actors who have starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Cate Blanchett

caption “Thor: Ragnarok” source Marvel Studios/Disney

MCU character: Hela

Notable MCU movies: “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Oscars won: Best supporting actress for “The Aviator” (2004), best leading actress for “Blue Jasmine” (2013)

Jeff Bridges

caption “Iron Man” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger

Notable MCU movies: “Iron Man” (2009)

Oscars won: Best leading actor for “Crazy Heart” (2008)

Brie Larson

caption “Captain Marvel” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Notable MCU movies: “Captain Marvel” (2019)

Oscars won: Best leading actress for “Room” (2015)

Michael Douglas

caption “Ant-Man” source Marvel

MCU character: Hank Pym

Notable MCU movies: “Ant-Man” (2015), “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

Oscars won: Best picture for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), best leading actor for “Wall Street” (1987)

Anthony Hopkins

source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Odin

Notable MCU movies: “Thor” (2011), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Oscars won: Best leading actor for “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

William Hurt

caption “Captain America: Civil War” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: General “Thunderbolt” Ross

Notable MCU movies: “The Incredible Hulk” (2008), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Oscars won: Best leading actor for “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1985)

Tommy Lee Jones

caption “Captain America: The First Avenger” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Colonel Chester Phillips

Notable MCU movies: “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

Oscars won: Best supporting actor for “The Fugitive” (1993)

Ben Kingsley

caption “Iron Man 3” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Mandarin

Notable MCU movies: “Iron Man 3” (2013)

Oscars won: Best leading actor for “Gandhi” (1982)

Lupita Nyong’o

caption “Black Panther” source Marvel

MCU character: Nakia

Notable MCU movies: “Black Panther” (2018)

Oscars won: Best supporting actress for “12 Years a Slave” (2013)

Gwyneth Paltrow

source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Pepper Potts

Notable MCU movies: “Iron Man” (2008), “Iron Man 2” (2010), “Iron Man 3” (2013)

Oscars won: Best leading actress for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998)

Natalie Portman

caption “Thor: The Dark World” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Jane Foster

Notable MCU movies: “Thor” (2011), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

Oscars won: Best leading actress for “Black Swan” (2010)

Robert Redford

caption “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” source Marvel Studios/Disney

MCU character: Alexander Pierce

Notable MCU movies: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

Oscars won: Best director for “Ordinary People” (1980)

Sam Rockwell

caption “Iron Man 2” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Justin Hammer

Notable MCU movies: “Iron Man 2” (2010)

Oscars won: Best supporting actor for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)

Tilda Swinton

caption “Doctor Strange” source Disney

MCU character: The Ancient One

Notable MCU movies: “Doctor Strange” (2016)

Oscars won: Best supporting actress for “Michael Clayton” (2007)

Marisa Tomei

caption “Spider-Man: Homecoming” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Aunt May

Notable MCU movies: “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

Oscars won: Best supporting actress for “My Cousin Vinny” (1992)

Benicio Del Toro

source Marvel via YouTube screengrab

MCU character: The Collector

Notable MCU movies: “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

Oscars won: Best supporting actor for “Traffic” (2000)

Forest Whitaker

caption “Black Panther” source Marvel Studios

MCU character: Zuri

Notable MCU movies: “Black Panther” (2018)

Oscars won: Best leading actor for “The Last King of Scotland” (2006)