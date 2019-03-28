- source
- Oli Scarff/Getty Images
- Angelina Jolie is in talks to star in Marvel’s upcoming movie, “The Eternals.”
- She’s the latest Oscar winner to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Angelina Jolie is nearing her first superhero movie role.
The actress is in talks for “The Eternals,” an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie based on legendary comic creator Jack Kirby’s Celestials, and directed by “The Rider” director Chloé Zhao. Multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, reported the news on Wednesday.
Jolie, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for the 1999 movie “Girl, Interrupted,” is the latest Oscar winner to join the MCU.
READ MORE: Hulu’s ‘Runaways’ has lower viewership than all of Netflix’s canceled Marvel shows, but there are 2 big reasons it’s been renewed
She joins Anthony Hopkins, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong’o, and more who have won film’s most acclaimed prize and also starred in the biggest movie franchise of all time. And there are even more who have been nominated but never won the Oscar, such as Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and others.
A couple Oscar-winning actors have also showed up in the MCU in blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos. Matt Damon, who won best original screenplay for “Good Will Hunting,” plays Loki in a stage version of the character in “Thor: Ragnarok.” And Jennifer Connelly, who won her Oscar for best supporting actress for “A Beautiful Mind,” voices Spider-Man’s computer interface in his suit in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
Below are 17 Oscar-winning actors who have starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:
Cate Blanchett
- source
- Marvel Studios/Disney
MCU character: Hela
Notable MCU movies: “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
Oscars won: Best supporting actress for “The Aviator” (2004), best leading actress for “Blue Jasmine” (2013)
Jeff Bridges
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger
Notable MCU movies: “Iron Man” (2009)
Oscars won: Best leading actor for “Crazy Heart” (2008)
Brie Larson
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel
Notable MCU movies: “Captain Marvel” (2019)
Oscars won: Best leading actress for “Room” (2015)
Michael Douglas
- source
- Marvel
MCU character: Hank Pym
Notable MCU movies: “Ant-Man” (2015), “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
Oscars won: Best picture for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), best leading actor for “Wall Street” (1987)
Anthony Hopkins
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Odin
Notable MCU movies: “Thor” (2011), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
Oscars won: Best leading actor for “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)
William Hurt
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: General “Thunderbolt” Ross
Notable MCU movies: “The Incredible Hulk” (2008), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
Oscars won: Best leading actor for “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1985)
Tommy Lee Jones
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Colonel Chester Phillips
Notable MCU movies: “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
Oscars won: Best supporting actor for “The Fugitive” (1993)
Ben Kingsley
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Mandarin
Notable MCU movies: “Iron Man 3” (2013)
Oscars won: Best leading actor for “Gandhi” (1982)
Lupita Nyong’o
- source
- Marvel
MCU character: Nakia
Notable MCU movies: “Black Panther” (2018)
Oscars won: Best supporting actress for “12 Years a Slave” (2013)
Gwyneth Paltrow
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Pepper Potts
Notable MCU movies: “Iron Man” (2008), “Iron Man 2” (2010), “Iron Man 3” (2013)
Oscars won: Best leading actress for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998)
Natalie Portman
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Jane Foster
Notable MCU movies: “Thor” (2011), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
Oscars won: Best leading actress for “Black Swan” (2010)
Robert Redford
- source
- Marvel Studios/Disney
MCU character: Alexander Pierce
Notable MCU movies: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
Oscars won: Best director for “Ordinary People” (1980)
Sam Rockwell
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Justin Hammer
Notable MCU movies: “Iron Man 2” (2010)
Oscars won: Best supporting actor for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)
Tilda Swinton
- source
- Disney
MCU character: The Ancient One
Notable MCU movies: “Doctor Strange” (2016)
Oscars won: Best supporting actress for “Michael Clayton” (2007)
Marisa Tomei
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Aunt May
Notable MCU movies: “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
Oscars won: Best supporting actress for “My Cousin Vinny” (1992)
Benicio Del Toro
MCU character: The Collector
Notable MCU movies: “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
Oscars won: Best supporting actor for “Traffic” (2000)
Forest Whitaker
- source
- Marvel Studios
MCU character: Zuri
Notable MCU movies: “Black Panther” (2018)
Oscars won: Best leading actor for “The Last King of Scotland” (2006)