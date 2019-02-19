11 amazing Oscar wins you may have forgotten about

The 91st Annual Academy Awards are coming up February 24.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards are coming up on February 24, which means another round of movies is up to receive one of the highest honors in filmmaking. With just under 100 ceremonies and counting, hundreds of Oscars have been awarded to various players in the film industry, including actors. With underdogs, new categories, and stiff competition, some wins are more memorable than others – even if they were historic.

Grace Kelly won best actress for “Country Girl” over Judy Garland in “A Star Is Born.”

caption Grace Kelly source Bettman/ Getty Images

In 1955, many thought the Oscar would go to Judy Garland in “A Star is Born,” but you may not remember or know that Grace Kelly actually snapped up the trophy for “Country Girl.”

Viewers weren’t just confused about Kelly beating out Garland, they were also confused about Kelly’s win and the nomination for that movie in particular, when she had been in two more notable movies – “Rear Window” and “Dial M for Murder” – the same year.

Of course, both are iconic stars, but it may be easy to forget who took home the trophy.

Anna Paquin became one of the youngest Oscar winners in history at age 11 at the 1994 ceremony.

caption Anna Paquin at the 66th Annual Academy Awards. source Anna Luken/Fotos International/Getty Images

Even fans of “True Blood” may not know that star Anna Paquin made Oscars history with her award.

Paquin took home best supporting actress at the young age of 11 for her role in “The Piano.” She is the second-youngest Oscar winner in history, bested only by Tatum O’Neal, who won in the same category in 1974 for “Paper Moon” when she was just 10 years old.

Eminem brought his music chops over to the film industry with “Lose Yourself” at the 75th Annual Academy Awards.

caption Eminem in “8 Mile.” source Universal Pictures

Eminem proved he’s more than just a rapper when he starred in his own biopic, “8 Mile.” While the 2002 movie itself didn’t receive any major nominations, the Missouri native was nominated for a Golden Globe and won the Oscar for best original song for his song “Lose Yourself,” which was created specifically for the movie.

Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers, wasn’t present to accept the award.

Adrien Brody won his single Oscar for his role in “The Pianist.”

caption Adrien Brody at the 75th Annual Academy Awards. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Adrien Brody won his first and only Oscar in the best leading actor category in 2003 for his role in “The Pianist,” in which he played Polish Jewish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman struggling to survive in World War ll. He was the youngest man to win a best actor trophy at the Academy Awards at 29.

Though Brody acheived historical success, he hasn’t been involved in too many projects since.

Three 6 Mafia made history with their Academy Award.

caption Three 6 Mafia source Getty

Even Three 6 Mafia’s biggest fans may not know that the group snagged an Academy Award in 2006 for best original song. They won for “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” from the film “Hustle & Flow.”

The group made history with their win, becoming the first hip-hop group to win an Oscar for best original song, a historic moment that you may have missed.

Annie Lennox traded synth pop for classical composition with her Oscar win at the 76th Annual Academy Awards.

caption Annie Lennox at the 76th Annual Academy Awards. source Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Annie Lennox and fellow songwriters Fran Walsh and Howard Stone won an Oscar in 2004 for the original song for “Into the West,” which was created as the theme for “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” Even fans of the movie may not know that the Eurythmics singer helped pen the song.

Marisa Tomei scored one of the most controversial Oscars in history.

Though you may recognize Marisa Tomei, you may not know that she has an Oscar and is part of one of the biggest scandals in Academy-Awards history.

Tomei won a best supporting actress Oscar in 1993 for her role in “My Cousin Vinny.” The film was generally panned, so many were surprised when Tomei took home the trophy. People were so surprised, in fact, that some started a conspiracy theory that she actually lost the Oscar and that presenter Jack Palance had read the wrong name.

Tomei later called this rumor “hurtful.” Though it’s one of the biggest moments in award show history, those who aren’t Oscars buffs may not remember it.

Jennifer Hudson is best known as a singer, but she also snagged an Oscar for acting.

Jennifer Hudson may have risen to fame as a break-out contestant on “American Idol,” but she also got a good share of the spotlight for her role as Effie in the movie musical “Dreamgirls,” for which she took home the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2007.

Her win was highly publicized at the time, but you may know her better for her work in music and Broadway, serving as a judge on The Voice and appearing in the TV live musical “Hairspray” in December 2016.

Marlee Matlin made history with her best actress win in 1987 at the 59th Annual Academy Awards.

Actress and activist Marlee Matlin made history as the first deaf person to win best actress in 1987 for her role in “Children of a Lesser God.” Though it was her first-ever movie role, she earned the award over Hollywood powerhouses Sigourney Weaver, Jane Fonda, and Sissy Spacek.

To this day, she is the only performer who is deaf to win an Oscar, according to Entertainment Weekly. You may not know about her Oscar win, but it’s history making.

Peter Capaldi won an Oscar way before “Dr. Who” fame.

Audiences now know him as the 12th doctor on the BBC show “Dr. Who,” but back in 1995, Peter Capaldi won an Academy Award for writing and directing the short film “Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Today, he’s most known for “Dr. Who” as well as acting in films like “Paddington” and on the mini-series “Watership Down.”

Cher went from bona-fide pop star to revered movie star with her “Moonstruck” win in 1988 at the 60th Annual Academy Awards.

caption Cher source Frank Trapper/Getty Images

It might surprise some to know that not only is Cher an iconic pop star, but she’s also a talented actress. She began acting in 1967 in conjunction with her music career, and eventually earned herself a best actress in a leading role Oscar for her role as Loretta Castorini in “Moonstruck”‘ opposite Nicolas Cage.

Today, she’s mostly stuck to music but she notably appeared in the 2010 film “Burlesque” and the 2018 movie musical “Mamma Mia 2.”