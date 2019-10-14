9 movies with the biggest Oscar buzz so far

caption Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, who becomes the infamous DC Comics villain, in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

With awards season in full swing, speculation about which films might win an Oscar this year has become rampant.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is expected to take home a few prizes at this year’s Academy Awards, and critics praised Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in “The Joker.”

There’s also plenty of soon-to-be released films that are generating plenty of buzz already, like Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women,” and “Bombshell,” which tells the true story of the downfall of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Here are nine movies with the biggest Oscar buzz.

Critics and audiences alike loved Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony

Focusing on a failing actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his stuntman best friend (Brad Pitt), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received rave reviews when it was released in June. Most praised DiCaprio and Pitt’s acting, but Tarantino’s sharp, funny script and madcap finale were also noteworthy. Since there’s nothing Hollywood loves more than a movie about the entertainment industry, it’s safe to say that “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will likely be nominated – and maybe even win – several Academy awards this year.

“Marriage Story” could land an Oscar nomination for Adam Driver.

caption Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a married couple in “Marriage Story.” source Heyday Films/Netflix

“Marriage Story,” directed by Noah Baumbach, was a hit at fall film festivals – especially Driver’s performance as a man in the midst of a divorce with his wife, played by Scarlett Johansson. The film received four stars from Roger Ebert’s review website, with the reviewer calling Driver’s performance “stunning” and “emotional.” Other reviews had similar praise for Driver and the film as a whole.

Korean thriller “Parasite” is generating lots of buzz.

caption “Parasite” is directed by Bong Joon-ho. source Neon

According to GQ, “Parasite” might be 2019’s best movie yet – and they’re not the only website praising Bong Joon-ho’s new film. The “Snowpiercer” director is no stranger to critical acclaim, but critics are particularly enthralled with his latest film, a “subversive, funny, genre-bending thriller” that’s the South Korean version of “Us,” according to Slate.

Even though critics were divided over “Joker” as a whole, Joaquin Phoenix’s performance was generally praised.

caption Joaquin Phoenix plays struggling comedian Arthur Fleck in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

While the jury’s still out on the new “Joker” film as a whole, critics in general have been pretty appreciative of Phoenix’s performance as the failed comedian-turned-murderer. Even though the film has been criticized for promoting violence and taking a skewed look at mental health, the Guardian praised Phoenix, saying he gave a “mesmerizing lead performance.” With other reviews echoing the same sentiment, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Phoenix nab an Oscar nomination for “Joker.”

“Bombshell” is based on the real-life story of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

caption Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie star in “Bombshell.” source BRON Studios/GEM Entertainment

The trailer for “Bombshell” caused quite a stir earlier this year with a nearly unrecognizable Charlize Theron portraying Megyn Kelly. While the film hasn’t been released yet, the fact that it focuses on the real-life downfall of Ailes, in the midst of our Me Too moment, makes it seem likely to take home a few awards at this year’s Oscars.

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” features a star-studded cast.

caption Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in “Little Women.” source Sony Pictures

Greta Gerwig’s “Ladybird” was nominated for several Oscars last year, so it’d make sense if her upcoming adaptation also received some nods. Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet are all part of the film, making it a worthy contender in this year’s Oscar race.

The Martin Scorsese-directed “The Irishman” received rave reviews.

caption Robert De Niro stars in “The Irishman.” source Netflix

With Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Martin Scorsese all involved in “The Irishman,” it’s practically Oscar bait. And not only does it have the star power to rake in the nominations, but the plot and performances are also being lauded – Variety said De Niro gave a “superb performance” and called Pacino “deadly serious.” With similar reviews across the board, “The Irishman” is bound to be an Oscar hit.

Critics and audiences both loved Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

caption Tom Hanks played the beloved television personality in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” source Sony Pictures

With a 96% percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is already a hit with reviewers, even though it isn’t in wide release yet. Critics tended to praise Hanks’ performance as the inimitable Fred Rogers (“Tom Hanks was born to play Mr. Rogers” one review proclaimed) and highlighted the film’s techniques as unconventional, but effective.

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star in “The Lighthouse.”

caption Robert Eggers directed “The Lighthouse.” source A24

Critics have had nothing but praise for Dafoe and Pattinson’s performances in “The Lighthouse,” with Vox calling the actors’ performances “great acting” and IndieWire saying the film was “the best movie about bad roommates ever made.” With director Robert Eggers already well-known for his 2015 film “The Witch,” it’s no surprise that his latest film is generating plenty of Oscar buzz.