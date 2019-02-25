Puffy pink dresses were the unexpected fashion trend that swept the Oscars red carpet

caption Gemma Chan dazzled in hot pink at the 2019 Oscars. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The 2019 Oscars were held on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Many celebrities walked the red carpet in voluminous pink gowns, one of the night’s standout fashion trends.

Gemma Chan, for example, wore a sleeveless hot-pink dress with a ruffled collar and pockets.

Kacey Musgraves turned heads in a three-tiered, light-pink tulle gown.

Maya Rudolph, Angela Bassett, and Helen Mirren also all wore pink.

While we can suspect and anticipate certain trends that might show on the red carpet, we’re often surprised by what looks myriad celebrities sport. All the stars arrived to the Academy Awards dressed to the nines, but the red carpet boasted an incredible 2019 Oscars dress trend: pink puffy dresses. More than a few celebrities walked this year’s red carpet in this unexpected trend, and it’s starting to feel like we’re living in a sartorial fairytale.

Cinderella and other princess-esque dresses are always a big hit on red carpets, but the 2019 Academy Awards was so filled with huge, flowy, puffy pink gowns, that we had to announce it as a huge Oscars trend. Not only are these puffy pink dresses all gorgeous, they’re helping us live out our tulle-filled dreams. Stars like Maya Rudolph, Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan, and many more all rocked this trend on the 2019 Oscars red carpet, and frankly, we’re obsessed.

Gemma Chan wore a huge hot pink gown that reminds me of a comforter – in a good way

Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves showed up in the pink tulle gown of our dreams

Maya Rudolph rocked an incredible pink floral gown on the Oscars red carpet

Helen Mirren is iconic, and so is this ombré pink dress she wore on the red carpet

If you’re not obsessed with Linda Cardellini’s flamingo-esque pink gown, we can’t be friends

Angela Bassett killed it in a hot pink statement-sleeve gown at this year’s Oscars

Sarah Paulson stunned in a hot pink cut-out gown on the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet