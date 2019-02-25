Javier Bardem trolled Trump at the Oscars by blasting his border wall in his Spanish-language speech

caption Javier Bardem (right) gave a speech slamming Trump while giving out the Best Foreign Language Film award at Sunday’s Academy Awards. source ABC

Actor Javier Bardem used his time on stage at the Oscars to dig at President Donald Trump’s border wall – in Spanish.

Bardem didn’t mention Trump by name, but said: “There are no borders or walls that can restrain ingenuity and talent.”

The Spanish actor was giving out the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film on Sunday. The award went to “Roma,” which was directed by Alfonso Cuarón, who is Mexican.

Bardem said: “Tonight we celebrate the excellence and importance of the cultures and languages of different countries.”

Bardem is one of Spain’s most celebrated actors, known for his portrayal of Anton Chigurh in “No Country for Old Men” – which won him an Oscar in 2008 – and as Bond villain Raoul Silva in “Skyfall.”

caption Bardem presenting the award for Best Foreign Language Film on Sunday alongside Angela Bassett. source ABC

“In any region of any country of any continent, there are always great stories that move us,” Bardem added in Spanish, “and tonight we celebrate the excellence and importance of the cultures and languages of different countries.”

The 49-year-old actor was presenting the award alongside actor Angela Bassett.

After Bardem made the comments, Bassett said: “Claro que si,” which means “of course.”

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma” which won Best Foreign Language Film at Sunday’s Oscars. source Carlos Somonte/Netflix

The Best Foreign Language Film category was won by “Roma,” directed by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón.

Bardem wasn’t alone in using Oscars stage-time to attack Trump’s border wall.

In her opening address, comedian Maya Rudolph said: “Just a quick update, in case you’re confused, there is no host tonight, no popular Oscar category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall.”

“BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee, in his acceptance of the Best Adapted Screenplay award, called on Americans to “mobilize” for the 2020 presidential election, implicitly calling on them to vote out Trump.

Trump responded by calling the speech a “racist hit on your President.”