Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone wore matching tracksuits to the Oscars after-party and people are calling them couple goals

caption Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone wore tracksuits to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. source Getty/Kevin Mazur

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone wore matching Adidas tracksuits to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

She accessorised her look with sneakers and plenty of diamonds.

Fans are praising the couple for prioritising comfort.

Melissa McCarthy knows how to do an awards night.

Just weeks after the actor snuck ham and cheese sandwiches into the Golden Globes, she confirmed her legendary status by wearing a tracksuit to the Oscars after-party.

Putting their own twist on red carpet glamour, the Best Actress nominee and her husband Ben Falcone attended the star-studded Vanity Fair party in matching Adidas tracksuits.

caption Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone arrive at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. source Getty/Mike Coppola

Pairing comfort with elegance, McCarthy accessorised her tracksuit with sneakers and a lavish amount of diamond jewellery.

“It’s not [less glamorous] to me guys, I’ve doubled my diamonds – I feel great,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone rolling up to the Vanity Fair #Oscars party in matching tracksuits just REDEFINED the term "couples goals." pic.twitter.com/EgzJk3xfqn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2019

Wearing tracksuits was McCarthy’s idea: “I just thought because we were like, ‘Should we change?’ and I was like, ‘Ooh, I have an idea,'” she explained.

“But I will say that when I heard it I was like, ‘Oh God yes. 150% yes. Let’s do this,'” Falcone added.

McCarthy also said that despite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper having undeniable chemistry, she thinks she and Falcone, who have been married for 14 years, have more.

And many fans have called the pair “couple goals” for sporting athleisure-wear to the party.

“Melissa is THE best,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I love them,” added another.

McCarthy had made waves earlier in the evening for her outfit to the main event: she wore a black-and-white pantsuit with a matching cape to the awards ceremony which took place at LA’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday.