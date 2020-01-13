The Oscars nominated only men for best director (again) and ‘Little Women’ fans are particularly enraged

caption Greta Gerwig wrote and directed “Little Women,” adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name. source Dave Benett/WireImage

The nominations for the the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning – and, just like last year, all five nominees for best director are men.

The coveted directing nods went to Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), and Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”).

Critics and moviegoers immediately noticed the absence of any women – including Issa Rae, who announced the nominations on a live telecast alongside John Cho.

After Rae read out the nominations for best director, she quipped: “Congratulations to those men.”

???? = @IssaRae’s face: “Congratulations to those men,” she said after announcing the Directing nominees pic.twitter.com/eKVpmkkYKF — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) January 13, 2020

“Congratulations to those men.” – Issa Rae introducing the Best Director category is a MOOD. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ihxnw0E6VJ — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 13, 2020

The academy failed to nominate any women in a year saturated with acclaimed female-directed films, such as Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers,” Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady On Fire,” Melina Matsouka’s “Queen & Slim,” and Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

No Greta Gerwig for ‘Little Women,’ no Lulu Wang for ‘The Farewell,’ no Lorene Scafaria for ‘Hustlers,’ no Melina Matsoukas for ‘Queen & Slim’ no Marielle Heller for ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.’ Once again, the Oscars nominated five men for best director. #OscarNoms — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 13, 2020

Many fans argued that films like “The Farewell” and “Hustlers” deserved more “across the board” and were snubbed in many additional categories.

(The reason Hustlers never became the awards contender it should’ve is because it’s extremely uninterested in men’s opinions of it and actively hostile towards capitalism in general, and to that I just say pic.twitter.com/BshLv3Lk7M — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) January 13, 2020

What @thumbelulu did as an indie director with a whole Asian cast in @thefarewell was incredible … heartfelt funny story ….got 0 noms! That blows my mind ???? #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/uNXhUpt6xN — MAX (@ThisIsMax) January 13, 2020

Arguably the most notable absence was Greta Gerwig, who directed “Little Women.” The film was nominated for best picture, best adapted screenplay, and two acting awards (Saoirse Ronan for best lead actress and Florence Pugh for best supporting actress).

“To nominate Greta for best picture and best screenplay and best actresses but not best director just truly speaks to the way we don’t view women as auteurs no matter how much they clearly ARE,” Decider’s senior film reporter, Anna Menta, argued on Twitter.

to nominate Greta for best picture and best screenplay and best actresses but not best director just truly speaks to the way we don't view women as auteurs no matter how much they clearly ARE. — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) January 13, 2020

“The academy’s unwillingness to nominate women directors is staggering,” The Boston Globe’s opinion columnist Renee Graham wrote. “And I guess ‘Little Women’ directed itself.”

The academy's unwillingness to nominate women directors is staggering. (And I guess "Little Women" directed itself.) — Renee Graham (@reneeygraham) January 13, 2020

How Gerwig was overlooked for an Academy Award nod is beyond me. The movie Little Women was, really, quite amazing in so many ways, and it seemed so relevant for our times. — lisa zagozewski (@LisaZagozewski) January 13, 2020

Where's Greta's nomination? What a joke. — Δεε ⧗ ????????????????&???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@chernyyevdovy) January 13, 2020

Many “Little Women” fans were particularly upset that Gerwig was passed over in favor of Phillips, whose villain origin story “Joker” led the pack with 11 nominations.

Live look at me hearing Todd Phillips' name over Greta Gerwig. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/MvPLdf3JUC — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 13, 2020

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at breakfast this morning hearing the name “Todd Phillips” pic.twitter.com/3qOG4agF6Z — bkr (@bkrewind) January 13, 2020

Hahaha zoinks. Nominating Todd Phillips for copy/pasting Scorsese's work and passing over Greta for creating a masterpiece. Not so sure about that one, gang. — [ominous dong] (@MightiestBeard) January 13, 2020

Over the past decade, out of 55 best director nominations for 11 different Oscars ceremonies, only two have been women. Kathryn Bigelow won for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010, while Gerwig was the sole woman nominated in 2018 for “Lady Bird.” She lost to Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water.”

In 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and now 2020, all best directing nods went to men.

It’s also important to note, as many people of color on Twitter have pointed out, that this year’s nominations are overwhelmingly white.

Lmao. At lot of your are talking about how no women were included in the directing noms (perfectly valid), yet completely dismissing/not talking about how overwhelmingly white all the noms were. We're always bottom of the pile, innit?

We *love* White Feminism. — Stephy (@StephanieYeboah) January 13, 2020

Four out of the five directors nominated are white men, save for Joon-ho (whose nomination for directing a foreign language film is certainly a massive accomplishment).

not keen on ppl dismissing Bong Joon-Ho’s nomination for best director as “just another male nominee” like it isn’t harder for a non white director making foreign language films to get nominated than a white American woman — Dee Beare (@MadBeare) January 13, 2020

Films that told stories from and about people of color – such as “The Farewell,” “Hustlers,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” and even “Parasite” – were largely shut out of the acting categories.

Cynthia Erivo is the only non-white actor recognized by the academy this year, nominated for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.” Despite recently winning the Golden Globe for best actress in “The Farewell,” Awkwafina was not nominated for an Oscar. Another fan favorite, Lupita Nyong’o, was also snubbed for her dual role in Jordan Peele’s “Us.”

No THE FAREWELL, HUSTLERS, ATLANTICS, DOLEMITE IS MY NAME, PARASITE acting nominees, and Lupita didn't make it. I'm saddened Greta Gerwig didn't make Best Director… but that's probably the least of everyone's problems, especially poc atm. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) January 13, 2020

relatedly cynthia erivo in harriet as the only non-white acting nominee is some extreme white gatekeeper energy of the kinds of roles they DO want — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 13, 2020

The Oscars this year take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on February 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.