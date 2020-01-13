Florence Pugh shares her shirtless reaction to receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in ‘Little Women’ and fans are loving it

caption Florence Pugh starred in “Midsommar” and “Little Women.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fans of Greta Gerwig’s big screen adaptation of “Little Women” were thrilled when the 92nd Academy Award nominations, announced Monday morning, recognized Florence Pugh for her role as Amy March.

The 24-year-old received a nod for best supporting actress, alongside heavy hitters Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewel”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”).

“Little Women” was also nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay, while Pugh’s costar Saoirse Ronan was nominated for best lead actress.

caption Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, and Eliza Scanlen play the March sisters. source Columbia Pictures

Pugh reacted to the news by posting two photos on Instagram, one taken “before the moment” and the other taken at “the exact moment” she found out.

The hilarious reaction shot shows a shirtless Pugh sitting in bed and screaming with joy.

Ecstatic fans immediately flooded the comments, congratulating Pugh on her very first Oscar nomination.

“Florence Pugh posting her reaction to her Oscars nomination is the joy we need and deserve today,” culture writer Elly Belle wrote on Twitter.

Florence Pugh posting her reaction to her Oscars nomination is the joy we need and deserve today pic.twitter.com/VN7uhFlWAN — Elly Belle ???? (@literElly) January 13, 2020

Them editor Michael Cuby echoed that sentiment: “Florence Pugh finding out about her Oscar nomination is the only energy I need to get through the rest of awards season.”

Florence Pugh finding out about her Oscar nomination is the only energy I need to get through the rest of awards season. pic.twitter.com/F1Eh0TkI6v — An Ungrateful Minx (@yosoymichael) January 13, 2020

“It’s amazing,” she told Entertainment Weekly after the nominations were announced. “I’m still kind of in shock about being in this caliber of film anyway. It’s gone so far and people have loved it so much.”

However, Pugh also reacted to Gerwig’s snub for best director. This year, like many previous years, all five of the Oscar-nominated directors are men.

“It’s incredibly upsetting,” she said. “It’s a shame that it’s still a conversation.”

“She’s literally made a film about this,” she continued, referring to the all-male nominees. “She made a film about women working and their relationship with money and their relationship with working in a man’s world. That’s literally what ‘Little Women’ is about, so [this] only underlines how important it is – because it’s happening.”

caption Florence Pugh and Greta Gerwig at the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit. source Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Pugh also praised Gerwig for teasing out a new side of her character, who’s historically the least-liked March sister in Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel.

“Amy has been such a literary enemy for so long, I think Greta allowed her to be fun and unapologetic for her decisions,” the actress told Variety.

The Oscars this year take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on February 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.