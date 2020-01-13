Here are all the 2020 Oscar nominees

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

The nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards were revealed Monday.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, leads the nominations with 11. Sam Mendes’ “1917,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” follow close behind with 10 each.

Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, and Laura Dern were among the actors recognized for their recent roles. Marvel’s blockbuster film “Avengers: Endgame” also received a nomination for best visual effects.

The 92nd Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is set to take place Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The show is scheduled to air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and, like last year, will go without a host.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Best picture

caption George MacKay and Colin Firth star in “1917.” source Universal Pictures

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best directing

caption Quentin Tarantino directed “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony Pictures

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best actress in a leading role

caption Renee Zellweger transformed into Judy Garland in “Judy.” source David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best actor in a leading role

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress in a supporting role

caption Laura Dern in “Marriage Story.” source Netflix

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewel”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best actor in a supporting role

caption Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best costume design

caption “Little Women” was released in December 2019. source Columbia Pictures

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best sound editing

caption Christian Bale starred in “Ford v Ferrari.” source 20th Century Fox

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mixing

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best animated short film

caption “Hair Love” is an animated short film directed by Matthew A. Cherry. source Sony Pictures Animation

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best live-action short film

caption “The Neighbors’ Window” was directed by Marshall Curry. source Marshall Curry Productions LLC

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best film editing

caption “Joker” was released in theaters in October 2019. source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Best original score

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best documentary feature

caption “American Factory” was released on Netflix in August 2019. source Netflix

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best documentary short subject

caption “St. Louis Superman” was released in February 2019. source Meralta Films

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best international feature film

caption “Parasite” is a South Korean film. source Neon/CJ Entertainment

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (North Macedonia)

“Les Misérables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

Best production design

caption “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was released in July 2019. source Sony

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best visual effects

caption “Avengers: Endgame” was released in April 2019. source Walt Disney Studios

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best cinematography

caption “The Irishman” was released on Netflix in November 2019. source Netflix

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best makeup and hairstyling

caption Charlize Theron transformed into Megyn Kelly for her role in “Bombshell.” source Lionsgate

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent”

“1917”

Best animated feature film

caption “Klaus” was released on Netflix in November 2019. source Netflix

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best adapted screenplay

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” source Warner Bros.

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay

caption Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver starred in “Marriage Story.” source Heyday Films/Netflix

“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best original song

caption “Frozen 2” was released in November 2019. source Walt Disney

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”