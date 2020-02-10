Photo agencies mistook Keanu Reeves’ mom for his girlfriend on the Oscars red carpet

caption Keanu Reeves with his mother Patricia Taylor (left), and with girlfriend Alexandra Grant (right). source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Keanu Reeves took his mom as his date to the Oscars, and two news and photo agencies mistook her for his girlfriend.

Getty Images and the Associated Press both misidentified Reeves’ mother Patricia Taylor as 47-year-old Alexandra Grant in photo captions uploaded to their respective sites.

Getty Images and the Associated Press not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment, but the errors have since been corrected.

This is the second time Reeves’ red carpet date has been mistaken for someone else.

When he debuted his new relationship in November 2019, some fans thought Grant was actually Dame Helen Mirren.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Keanu Reeves took his mother as his date to the Oscars on Sunday night, and photo and news agencies mistook her for his girlfriend.

Like many other stars, including Laura Dern and Charlize Theron, Reeves invited his mom, Patricia Taylor, to Hollywood’s biggest night.

But after taking some red carpet pictures with the costume designer, photo agency Getty Images and news agency the Associated Press both mistook her for 47-year-old Alexandra Grant in their photo captions.

According to Glamour (who screengrabbed the Getty image), an incorrect caption was published on Getty early in the evening, reading: “Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.”

Meanwhile, Mercury News reported that the Associated Press also released a photo with a similarly incorrect caption: “Alexandra Grant, left, and Keanu Reeves arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.”

Both Getty and AP’s errors have since been corrected to accurately identify Taylor.

Getty Images and the Associated Press not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

caption Like other stars at the Oscars on Sunday night, Reeves also took his mom as his date. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time one of Reeves’ red carpet dates has been misidentified.

When he made his relationship debut with the Los Angeles-based artist Grant in November 2019, a number of people on Twitter initially thought he was dating Dame Helen Mirren.

Y’all I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t have my glasses on the first time I saw it today and I thought Keanu Reeves was dating Helen Mirren. — ❄️ShakespeareTater❄️ (@ShakespearTater) November 5, 2019

I thought Keanu Reeves had hooked up with Helen Mirren — ???????? Katie ???? (@ktdenise) November 6, 2019

Mirren, who is 28 years younger than Grant, responded to the case of mistaken identity by saying it was “very flattering.”

Grant, who has been trolled in the past for her silver hair, responded to comments on Instagram in December about why she doesn’t dye it any more.

caption Grant revealed in December that she went prematurely gray in her early 20s. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She shared a screengrab of a Newsweek article which revealed women who regularly use permanent hair dye could face a 60% increased risk of developing breast cancer. She also said she prematurely went gray in her early 20s.

Read more:

Tom Hanks dropped and did push-ups with a US Army sergeant on the Oscars red carpet

Keanu Reeves held hands with artist Alexandra Grant on the red carpet, seemingly confirming his first public romance in decades

Helen Mirren said she was flattered to be mistaken for Keanu Reeves’ new love interest who’s 28 years younger than her