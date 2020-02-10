The best and most daring looks celebrities wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

- source
- Last night the 2020 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
- The Vanity Fair after-party was graced by many of the biggest stars in the world, and their outfits did not disappoint.
- Some were stunning like Florence Pugh, many were daring like Hailey Bieber, and more than a handful were downright divisive, like Timothee Chalamet.
Last night saw the 92nd annual Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
And while the Oscars itself always results in the great and the good of Hollywood bringing their A-game to the red carpet, it’s the after parties where even more stars pull out all the stops style-wise.
The most prestigious of all is the Vanity Fair party, and outfits this year did not disappoint.
From Emily Ratajkowski having seemingly forgotten her top, to Florence Pugh channeling old-school Hollywood glam, there were myriad stunning, daring, and downright bizarre looks.
Adriana Lima’s thigh-high split revealed sparkly tights.
Billie Eilish stayed covered up in black, but with added glitz.
Billy Porter went for a flamboyant royal purple and lilac look.
Candice Swanepoel’s half-skirt gown exposed glitzy shorts underneath.
Charlie Puth looked dashing in an unconventional yellow tux.
Charlize Theron perhaps channeled the Oscar statues in this flapper-style gold dress.
Chrissy Teigen brought an under-the-sea vibe in this aqua dress complete with plunging neckline, sheer skirt, and high split.
Ciara cradled her pregnant stomach in this sheer sparkly dress with a bodice underneath.
Cobie Smulders’ simple dress revealed just a glimpse of her abs.
Cole and Dylan Sprouse wore contrasting but complementary tie-less tuxes.
Cristin Milioti looked like a space princess in this iridescent silver dress.
Cynthia Erivo brought the glam in this satin and sparkly pastel number.
Diane Kruger wore head-to-toe silver sequins.
Donatella Versace also got the sequin memo, but looked more like she’d come straight from Oz.
Emily Ratajkowski opted for a white two-piece outfit that revealed her entire midriff.
Florence Pugh was the epitome of Hollywood glam in this plunging gold column dress and red lipstick.
Freida Pinto was another star rocking the low neckline and high leg split in this green velvet gown.
Gabrielle Union looked like a snow cloud.
Gal Gadot’s tuxedo dress featured head-to-toe sequins and a neckline that plunged down to her navel.
Hailey Bieber styled her sheer black dress with sky-high platform stilettos.
Heidi Klum matched her shoes to her dress, and kept her hair relaxed.
Jeremy Scott styled his suit with safety pins, and wore a white shirt spray painted with a smiley face and a red anarchy symbol.
Joan Smalls’ dress was certainly unique.
Kanye West wore head-to-toe black leather and large black sunglasses.
Karamo Brown went the opposite way completely in all-white and a huge grin.
Kerry Washington added a touch of exotic style with her Egyptian-esque co-ord.
Kim Kardashian contrasted her fluffy dress with wet-look hair.
Kylie Jenner looked like a starry night sky.
Lili Reinhart’s conservative dress made her look like a china doll.
Lucy Boynton’s unicorn colored frock was a great example of how to add a modern touch to a classic style.
Madelaine Petsch was yet another star proving you don’t have to choose between cleavage and legs.
Marisa Tomei’s co-ordinated top and skirt looked simply beautiful.
Paris Jackson appeared to have channeled a flamingo.
Paula Abdul embraced the “more is more” aesthetic.
Rebel Wilson beamed in her beautiful bright pink gown and classic Hollywood waves.
Scarlett Johansson draped herself in cream satin.
Sophia Bush went for an oversized embellished jacket and wide-leg trousers.
Spike Lee, accompanied by Tonya Lewis Lee, looked playful as ever.
Suki Waterhouse took the classic beach idea of a sheer cover-up, but made it red carpet.
Timothee Chalamet divided fans with his simple navy jacket and pants.
Read more: People think Timothée Chalamet’s Oscars tracksuit makes him look like a gas station worker and Jess from ‘Gilmore Girls’
Usher looked very pleased with his head-to-toe satin ensemble.
Vanessa Hudgens’ plunging purple gown allowed her to entertain photographers with a ribbon display.
Winnie Harlow definitely didn’t arrive on the bus in this dress.
Wiz Khalifa proved that plunging necklines aren’t just for women.
Zoey Deutch was very much Little Blue Riding Hood.
