The best outfits celebrities wore to the 2020 Oscars

caption Brie Larson attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 2020 Oscars took place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Celebrities showed up ready to stand out in dazzling gowns, stylish suits, and much more.

Regina King, Sandra Oh, and Brie Larson were some of the stars who owned the red carpet.

Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, for the 92nd Academy Awards.

As with previous years, the night was filled with iconic fashion moments. Celebrities walked the red carpet in glamorous gowns and suits, wearing some of 2020’s biggest trends so far.

From Regina King to Brie Larson, these were the best-dressed stars at the 2020 Oscars.

Regina King was pretty in pink at the 2020 Oscars.

caption Regina King attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Versace dress had an asymmetrical neckline and crystal-covered bodice. Her skirt, on the other hand, featured a second layer of fabric wrapped around the waist. King completed the look with $500,000 worth of Harvey Winston jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Billy Porter stood out in a gold-and-orange couture ensemble designed by Giles Deacon.

caption Billy Porters attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

His sleeveless top, which had a high neckline, was made from 24-carat gold feathers. His painting-inspired skirt, on the other hand, bubbled around his ankles to reveal Jimmy Choo platform boots.

America Ferrera chose an Alberta Ferretti maternity dress that matched the red carpet.

caption America Ferrera attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Her red gown had bow-style sleeves, a ruched bodice, and skirt that extended into a short train. Ferrera completed the look with a gold headband wrapped around her forehead.

Zazie Beetz dazzled in a two-piece look from Thom Browne.

caption Zazie Beetz attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Both her top and her skirt were covered in black sparkles. Her Bvlgari jewelry was also stunning.

Mindy Kaling looked radiant in an asymmetrical gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

caption Mindy Kaling attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her yellow dress featured a single sleeve and short train. She also wore a diamond necklace, dangling earrings, and giant ring from Chopard.

Kaitlyn Dever sparkled in a red gown made by Louis Vuitton.

caption Kaitlyn Dever attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The sustainable dress was strapless and covered in silver sparkles. She also wore diamond jewelry and a satin scarf around her arms.

Caitriona Balfe chose an elegant pink-and-black gown from Valentino.

caption Caitriona Balfe attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her black, mermaid-style dress was strapless and covered with a sheer pink overlay. The outer piece had a high neckline, with a bow placed right against her neck.

Janelle Monáe dazzled in a silver gown with a hood custom-made for her by Ralph Lauren.

caption Janelle Monáe attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The long-sleeved dress, which also had a full skirt, took 600 hours to make. She paired it with a sparkling ring and red lipstick.

Sandra Oh also embraced sparkles on the red carpet.

caption Sandra Oh attends the 2020 Oscars. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Her long-sleeved gown, designed by Elie Saab, featured a plunging neckline and giant ruffles attached to each sleeve. Ruffles were also present across the bottom of her skirt.

Geena Davis’ dress featured daring elements, like a plunging neckline.

caption Geena Davis attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Not only was her Romona Keveza dress covered in sparkles, but its skirt, which had pockets, was also semi-sheer.

Natalie Portman’s Dior look was both glamorous and thought-provoking.

caption Natalie Portman attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

She wore a black strapless gown underneath a sheer overlay with gold embroidery. Portman also donned a black cape that featured the names of female directors snubbed by the Oscars.

Brie Larson lit up the red carpet in a sparkling Celine dress with a plunging neckline.

caption Brie Larson attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The dress also had a thigh-high slit and an attached cape. She also wore strappy sandals and an updo hairstyle.

Scarlett Johansson rocked a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown with a semi-sheer bodice.

caption Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She completed the look with smokey eye makeup and an updo hairstyle.

Rebel Wilson resembled a golden award in her sparkling dress.

caption Rebel Wilson attends the 2020 Oscars. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Her look also included a curled hairstyle and red lipstick, evoking old Hollywood glamour.